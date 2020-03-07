DALLAS — You come with many Mavericks and NBA questions, and, fortunately, I am here to supply answers. Sadly, the primary answer is going to be “it’s unpredictable,” but at least I can explain why that’s the case.

In a wildly entertaining, nationally televised game March 4, the Mavericks had a season-high 13 blocked shots, hit 44 percent of 50 3-point attempts, got 34 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 30 from Luka Doncic — and they had to go to overtime to beat a non-playoff team (for now) that was tired from playing the previous night in New Orleans.

Why is everything so hard? Why are the Mavericks so good for stretches and, yes, capable of beating the Lakers and the Bucks but also can find themselves on the low end of the score against the Bulls, the Hawks and the Knicks (twice)?

The answer is that the NBA of 2020 is nothing like the game we grew up on, or even the game we watched 15 years ago. The 3-point shot has rendered everything more unpredictable, and the Houston Rockets are the only team that lives and dies more willingly at the hands of the 3-pointer than the Mavericks.

Yes, Dallas shot the 3 extremely well March 4 and they blocked more than a half dozen of young Zion Williamson’s shots (mostly Maxi Kleber but with help from Porzingis). But how can you predict Lonzo Ball being at one point 7-for-9 from 3-point range? He has rid himself of the awkward sidewinder delivery and become a more polished long-distance shooter in his third season, but it’s still awfully tempting to let him launch as often as he likes rather than seeing Zion getting the ball down on the block.

Simply put, it’s all about the math. Go back 15 seasons to when Steve Nash’s departure from Dallas turned Mike D’Antoni’s Phoenix Suns into the most helter-skelter offense in the league. The Suns averaged 102 points and took 24 3-point shots per night. We thought that was out of control. They were the only team that averaged 100 points.

Today, Charlotte ranks dead last with 102 points per game. The Bucks are on top at 119 and the Mavs check in third at 116.6. The average team in the league launches 33 shots from beyond the arc per game — almost 10 more than the radical Suns were firing less than a generation ago. When teams shoot more 3s, two things happen.

One, they miss a lot of shots — about 65 percent of them on average. With more missed shots you get some empty possessions at one end, and if the other team happens to be hot, you get quicker scoring runs. Shooting twos (and making half of them), it took awhile to gain 10 points on an opponent. Today you can be knocking on that door in three possessions.

That’s how you get some of the crazy results we have seen recently. That’s how Brooklyn gets not only 51 points from the non-household name of Caris LeVert but also scores 51 in the fourth quarter at Boston. That’s how Shake Milton — a nice player who averaged 13.4 points per game for SMU for three seasons — throws in 39 Sunday night against the Clippers, one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. When you go 7 for 9 from 3-point land, you’re going to pile up the points.

And even in a world where everyone has adopted the “fling it” mentality, the Rockets and the Mavericks do it with significantly greater frequency than their most meaningful opponents.

When teams are getting 90-100 possessions per night, to take a dozen more 3s than your opponent elevates the ceiling and lowers the floor for your team. If Doncic is penetrating and kicking the ball to a wide open Seth Curry or Tim Hardaway Jr., then the Mavericks are going to run with anyone in the gym.

On the nights where fewer than 30 percent of Dallas’ 3-point shots find the mark, as was the case against a bad Chicago team, then the unimaginable becomes possible.

Board the Mavericks’ thrill ride at your own risk. It’s always fun, and while we will surely debate the merits of potential playoff opponents in the next month, the real answers will come from 22 feet away in the corner and sometimes from 30 feet out in the middle of the floor.

These Mavs will ride the three to wherever it’s going to take them.