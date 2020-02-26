The lights went out twice Tuesday night at Vandegrift as the Vipers came from behind to edge Langham Creek 52-44 in the bi-district round of the Class 6A area boys basketball tournament.

First with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Vipers clinging to 38-35 lead, the lights went out in the gymnasium. It took 15 minutes to restore power before the lights went out again, this time figuratively.

Vandegrift shot lights out from the foul line as they sank all 10 free throws after the stoppage. The No. 13 Vipers (32-2) advanced to the area round where they will face Aldine Davis who edged Klein Forest 74-73 in double overtime on Monday.

"That’s usually not our forte, but we did it tonight. We started the game 3 of 8, and finally hit them in the end when we actually had to have them. They weren’t missing anything. Everything they threw in went in so we had to come down and knock down free throws," said Viper coach Cliff Ellis on his team’s performance from the charity stripe.

In total, the Vipers hit all 11 free throws in the final period, with the last 10 coming in the final 2:13.

With 1:35 remaining, Jake Hatch took a pass from Jed Wills for an alley-oop dunk to put Vandegrift up 44-38, but the Lobos’ JR Crawford single-handedly kept the visitors in the game as he drilled his third and fourth three-pointers of the quarter to bring Langham Creek to within two with 44 seconds left. Vandegrift sealed the win as Gabe Rayer knocked down four free throws. Hatch closed out the scoring with a pair from the foul line.

Even though top recruit Greg Brown III was held below his 27-point average as he scored 14, he stayed busy on the boards, grabbing 16 caroms.

Hatch and Rayer both reached double digits by scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Lobos stayed within earshot of the Vipers hitting their shots from beyond the 3-point line. Of the visitor’s 16 field goals, 10 came from long range.

Crawford led Langham Creek (17-16) with a game-high 17 points which included five from beyond the arc. DeJohn Jones added 10 which included a pair of three-pointers.