A mural painted on a wall of LBJ’s gymnasium by students Greg Gosdin and Andrew Guerrero almost 40 years ago looms over the court. A black and purple jaguar sits atop a pedestal formed by the school’s letters, glaring down at the floor.

Various other mascots from the Austin school district lie crumpled at the base. A battered Trojan helmet. The skull of a ram. A torn cowboy hat worn by a Reagan Raider. A tattered Confederate flag, which was still flown at Travis High School in the 1980s. Even Austin High’s normally unflappable Mr. Maroo looks out of sorts, his tongue hanging out of his mouth and eyes turned upward in submission.

Generations of LBJ athletes have come of age competing against students from those schools. But as the Jags’ boys basketball team readies for its 23rd consecutive playoff appearance, the foreseeable future looks very different.

LBJ will compete in Class 4A in all sports next school year under the UIL’s biennial realignment announced this month. The school is in the process of separating from the Austin school district’s liberal arts and science magnet program, which is currently housed on the same campus. As a result, LBJ has an official enrollment of 855 students for UIL purposes, which places the school in the middle of Class 4A.

Unlike neighboring Northeast High School, which also has Class 4A numbers, LBJ officials did not opt up into Class 5A.

That means Eastside Memorial formerly Johnston, home of the Rams will be the only Austin school district team in a new basketball district with LBJ, at least until the next UIL realignment in 2022. The other schools in the revamped District 20-4A are New Tech in Manor, La Grange, Giddings, Smithville and charter school Austin Achieve.

Unlike football, the districts for basketball and volleyball are not separated into divisions based on enrollment.

The disappearance of district rivalries with schools such as McCallum, Crockett, Navarro (formerly Lanier) and Travis will mark the end of an era once the 2020-21 school year starts in August. But no foe will be missed more than Northeast, especially during boys basketball season. Known as Reagan before the district changed the name last year, Northeast has engaged LBJ in a spirited rivalry that traditionally draws crowds too large for either campus. The two teams have played at Austin’s Delco Center for most of the past decade.

"I’m going to miss these guys," LBJ coach Freddie Roland said before his team beat Northeast in Tuesday’s regular-season finale at the Delco Center. "We’re going to try and get a (nondistrict) game for the fans, so they don’t have to go far to see a pretty good basketball game."

The game between LBJ and Northeast carries meaning beyond the court. East Austin has undergone a seismic demographic shift over the past decade, altering what has traditionally been the heart of Austin’s African American community. But when LBJ plays the Raiders in boys basketball, friends, family and community leaders from an earlier era of East Austin come together for a reunion of sorts centered on what has traditionally been a competitive series.

"We get after it, but then everybody sees each other at church and around town," Roland said. "Everybody loves everybody after the game."

Chris Thomas, an assistant at Akins High School in South Austin before taking the head coaching job at Northeast in 2014, understands the importance of the game.

"It wouldn’t be fair to the community if we didn’t keep it going," he said. "It may only be once a year, but if the schedule works out, it could be a home-and-home. We’d like to take it away from Delco, but the crowds have been too big. Not being in the same district may lessen the crowds a little bit, but I think the luster will still be on (the rivalry)."

Ray Jackson, a 1991 LBJ graduate who played college basketball as part of Michigan’s fabled "Fab Five," is a community fixture in East Austin who has long worked with neighborhood and youth groups. He attends LBJ sporting events throughout the school year and says the game is a part of East Austin’s fabric.

"Iron sharpens iron, and you can only get better when you play the best kids in your neighborhood," he said. "This rivalry has been great, and I think they’ll definitely continue to play. For some reason, I think this realignment will be around for a couple of years, but then I think it will get back to normal."

Jackson also champions an East Austin movement to combine Northeast and LBJ into one school, especially since LASA will move to the Eastside Memorial campus after next school year.

"We need to rebuild the community and get the numbers back up to what they were when I was in the school," he said. "It’s time to put these kids in one building. Me being from Austin, I know Reagan used to be a powerhouse. But the way the community is moving, we need to get these kids in one school. With the right leadership and right administration and the right athletic director, it could happen, and you could see something truly positive in Northeast Austin.

"We could then compete at the 6A level. We have the talent; we just don’t have the numbers."

Until the numbers start to grow toward the UIL’s new Class 5A cutoff of 1,230 students, LBJ will have to compete against some new rivals whose mascots aren’t painted on the gym wall.

"I think we could have played in Class 5A, but it really hurt football," said Roland, who grew up in Lockhart. "It’s kind of strange. It will be different going to some of these towns, but I’m a town boy myself. Town kids, they come up through elementary and high school together. Whether you're good or bad, that gives you an edge.

"Our kids come from everywhere; it takes two years to get them to like each other. But I think we’ll do fine. And I think we’ll (eventually) get back up to 5A, I really do."