D.J. Thomas had 32 points, 15 assists and five rebounds for Grayson College but McLennan came away with a 113-100 victory over the Vikings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Braeson Barrs-Richardson scored 23 points, Kemonte Dowdy added 22 points, Mateo Spencer-Gomes chipped in 10 points and Demarcus Fisher totaled eight points and six rebounds for the fifth-place Vikings (14-15, 6-7), who close out the regular season at first-place Ranger College on Wednesday night.