With their recent performances at the regional championships in College Station and Mansfield, a total of 10 Pflugerville school district swimming and diving team members advanced to the state championship meet this weekend at the University of Texas.

Pflugerville leads the district with eight state qualifiers, including four girls and four boys. Hendrickson and Weiss each have one swimmer headed to the state championship meet.

The Panthers have three girls qualified for state as individuals in addition to the girls‘ 400-yard freestyle relay team. Those swimmers include Paisley Tramp (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 400 freestyle relay), Anavelle Urbina (400 freestyle relay), Arrianne Wilson (100 butterfly, 400 freestyle relay) and Rylee Worley (200 freestyle, 400-freestyle relay)

Pflugerville‘s Justin Schaefer qualified in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. He will also team with Devon Jorgenson, Jacob Worley and Vincent Liew on the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Weiss junior Ana Herceg, the back-to-back state champion in the 200 freestyle, will look for the three-peat in the event. She also qualified in the 500 freestyle, an event she has taken silver in twice at the state meet.

Hendrickson’s lone state qualifier is Rachael Simonds in the 100 backstroke.

The state championships take place Friday and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. For more information on entries, meet schedules, online ticket sales and more visit, uiltexas.org.