By comparison, the 32 players the West Texas A&M Buffs signed to play football which were revealed on signing day Wednesday aren‘t a huge number to the previous two classes recruited by third-year coach Hunter Hughes.

But stockpiling talent wasn‘t the main goal for Hughes and his staff in preparing for the 2020 season. Hughes says he used what last year’s returning players did as the foundation in determining the personnel for this year‘s recruiting class.

The m.o.? Making an 8-3 team better.

"We challenged the guys who were coming back because we were 8-3 and we want to get to 11 wins and go to the playoffs," Hughes said. "That‘s what we brought in these guys for."

As such, it would appear there was more of an emphasis for the Buffs to bring in top quality this year as opposed the sheer quantity. Last year‘s class had 57 players.

With this year‘s class, Hughes thinks there won’t be as much winnowing down in determining who gets on the field next fall.

"There‘s half the numbers so everybody was real happy we weren’t going for 60," Hughes said. "We were a little more picky this time."

Of the 32 players who have signed, all but five are from Texas. Only one of those players, tight end Griffin Fields from Panhandle, could be considered local.

But there are nonetheless some names which might be recognizable to area high school fans who might get some opportunities over the next two years. The most notable one is quarterback Coreon Bailey out of Lubbock Monterey.

Bailey‘s presence on the roster might give returning starting quarterback Nick Gerber something to think about when practice starts at the end of the summer.

"I think he‘s a dynamic athlete," Hughes said of Bailey. "He’s going to come up and push Nick Gerber right away. He has great leadership qualities and he‘s just a tremendous athlete who can make plays."

The secondary was an area which was of major concern for the staff due to graduation and attrition, which explains why that was the most heavily recruited position on the team. WT signed eight defensive backs, and Hughes was especially enthusastic about Braden Hay, a safety from Katy.

Trying to plug holes is a theme, but Hughes is just as concerned about getting his best athletes in the right places.

"You always have needs to fill but you‘re never going to pass up a talented individual regardless of his position," Hughes said. "We’re always looking for guys who can fill in on special teams. I feel we‘ve got a very good mix of both."

One area which of major concern last season and may have cost the Buffs at least one win, was the kicking game. WT kickers made only one field goal all of last season.

To address that, the Buffs signed kicker Hunter Hill, one of the non Texans on the team, out of Tennessee.

There‘s also a tangible selling point to new recruits that no WT coach has had in six decades. The Buffs have just finished their first season at on-campus Buffalo Stadium, which featured headshots and bio info on all of the new recruits on the stadium’s Thundervision scoreboard at the north end of the stadium Wednesday afternoon.

"We‘re sitting in probably the best Division II stadium in the country but it’s the people in this place who make it special," Hughes said.