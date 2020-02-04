WOLFFORTH — Maci Maddox had her hands up and her eyes always scanning the court.

The Lubbock Christian University signee disrupted Tascosa’s offense on more than one occasion with a solid defensive performance.

Maddox used six points, eight steals, eight rebounds and five assists to push Frenship to a 76-55 win over Tascosa in the District 2-6A regular-season home finale on Tuesday at the Tiger Pit.

The Tigers (25-5, 8-0) clinched at least a share of the District 2-6A championship for the fourth year in a row.

“When you put banners up, district is the first one that you can put up there, so these kids have done it for four straight years,” Tigers coach Trent Hilliard said. “We split twice with Tascosa. Last year we did it outright. First time since 2004 and hopefully (we can) to repeat that.”

Learning from the last meeting with Tascosa (22-10, 6-2), the Lady Tigers got off to a quicker start with much credit to their defense. The team’s first points came on Ashlyn Caddel’s 3-pointer with a steal-turned-assist from Maddox.

“She’s a pass-first kid who wants to get other people involved, and she enjoyed the assists,” Hilliard said of Maddox. “We’ve really had to push her to shoot a little more this year, but she loves finding the open person and getting the ball to them, so when we’re able to get the steal, we’re able to play fast and get the number on the back end. The faster the game is, the better opportunities we’re going to have.”

With the Lady Tigers up by seven later in the quarter, the Lady Rebels put together an 8-2 run over three minutes to narrow the score to 16-15. Airron Gaydon put an end to the run and Euro-stepped her way to a bucket before draining a buzzer beater from just inside half-court.

Kaylee Rendon and Maddox started the second half the same way they started the first with Maddox feeding Rendon for an open 3.

Rendon had the hot hand in the third quarter. She made four 3-point goals on her way to finishing with 27 points while shooting 8 for 8 from the floor. As a team, Frenship shot 50 percent from long range for a total of 10 3s, which Hilliard referred to as the slam dunk of girls basketball.

“Airron Gaydon hit some 3s, we got her the basketball and then it was Kaylee throughout the game,” Hilliard said. “Kaylee does such a great job of the offensive end of getting down the floor faster than anybody else. She just turns and sprints.”

D’Kiera Johnson was one of the main reasons the Lady Tigers kept the ball outside. The Lady Rebels’ post player protected the paint and crashed the boards for a game-high 12 rebounds to help Tascosa win the rebounding battle, 31-25. Johnson also had a blocked shot to go with 15 points.

While the Lady Tigers have their sights set on winning the district championship outright, the squad also has a chance to make history with two games left in the regular season.

“Frenship’s never had an undefeated district season,” Hilliard said. “We’ve had some 9-1 seasons, some 7-1 depending on the size of the district. When you get the opportunity to get this close to be the first to ever do something and to put that stamp on it, then I think these kids are motivated to do that.”