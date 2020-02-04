Junior point guard Bria Jones scored 14 points as McNeil stunned Westwood 63-55 Friday to move into sole possession of the fourth and final District 13-6A playoff berth with a week and a half left in the regular season.

McNeil is 7-6 in district play while Westwood is 7-7. Stony Point (6-7 District 13-6A) and Vandegrift (6-8) are also battling for that fourth and final playoff spot. McNeil finishes the regular season with Vandegrift, Leander and Stony Point while Westwood has Vandegrfit and Leander. Stony Point meets Vista Ridge, Round Rock and McNeil while Vandegrift has McNeil and Westwood.

Cedar Ridge (8-5) is in third place but finishes with a grueling home stretch that includes Hendrickson, Vista Ridge and Round Rock.

In their win over Westwood, McNeil led 16-10. after a quarter and was up 43-39 before both teams got hot in the fourth quarter, with McNeil outscoring the Warriors 23-16 for the final margin.

Jones pushed the ball up the court and drive to the ball to aggression, according to McNeil assistant coach Lee Thompson.

But the McNeil coaches credited the Mavs’ defense for the win.

“It was our half-court press and our full-court press that shut down Westwood’s 3-points shooters,” Thompson said. "Westwood just ran out of steam at the end. Our team goal is to keep all of our opponents under 50 points, and we always say the first team to 50 wins. Once got 50 we knew we had the game.”

Vandegrift stayed in the playoff chase as Skye O’Rourke scored 23 points to lead the Vipers past Round Rock 52-26. Suma Kasarla led the Dragons with 16 points.

Senior shooting guard Sarah Malinowski scorched the nets for 28 points as Hendrickson improved to 11-3 in district and clinched a playoff spot in impressive fashion against a strong team fighting for a playoff spot.

Stony Point came in needing a win and played toe to toe with the Hawks early before the Hawks pulled away. For Hendrickson, Zoe Nelson added 13 points while Erica Suarez chipped in 12 points and Naomi Pierce had nine points. Stony Point guard Arianna Rosado led the Tigers with 18 points while Aakiyah Sorrells added 14 points.

Vista Ridge beat Leander 73-46 as Weade Adeleke scored 24 points with 12 rebounds. AJ Marotte had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Victoria Baker had nine points.

“Our goal is to get better every day, and we need to keep doing that,” said Vista Ridge coach Keith Allen.

In TAPPS action, Round Rock Christian Academy went on the road to Waco and fell to Live Oak Classical 53-46 in District 3-3A play. The Crusaders had won their first district meeting 51-48. Marble Falls Faith Academy leads the district, while the Crusaders are a half game up on Live Oak Classical for second place.

Risa Olson led a balanced Waldorf offense with 13 points as the Roadrunners raced past Holy Trinity 68-20. Waldorf led 20-3 after a quarter and rested its starters for much of the game. Ten different Roadrunners scored. The Roadrunners then beat San Juan Diego 50-10 as Olson led the way with 21 points.