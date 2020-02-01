Northeast’s basketball team may be undersized, and it may have little depth. But the Raiders took a big step toward the postseason with a 70-63 win over rival McCallum on Friday night at Northeast High School.

And they did it in typical fashion. The Raiders have thrived on defense all season, and their ball pressure finally took its toll on the Knights with an 8-0 run to open the final period. That spurt erased a 52-51 McCallum lead, and the Knights could never close within four points in the fourth.

"We’re small, so we have to hang our hat on defense," Northeast coach Christopher Thomas said. "And when the guys buy in on defense, we get some points. After that run, it was tough for them (the Knights) to recover."

Senior Kaelab Roberts hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play during the run, and junior guard Tristan Thomas turned two McCallum turnovers into assists on the other end of the floor.

"We talked about staying on their necks and keep being aggressive," Northeast junior Marcus Martin said. "That’s the way we’re going to get back to the playoffs."

Northeast, which has yet to have a losing record or miss the playoffs in five-plus seasons under Christopher Thomas, has one of the smallest lineups in District 25-5A. Only two players — Martin and Jivenson Sylvestre — top 6 feet, and Sylvestre is the team’s tallest player, listed at 6-3. The team also has a short rotation; David Rivera was the only Northeast bench player to get a point, but his 3-pointer midway through the final period gave the Raiders a 62-54 lead.

Yet the Raiders (14-12, 6-3 District 25-5A) have won five of seven district games since falling at McCallum in early January, and those two losses were by a combined six points to the district’s top two teams, LBJ and Dripping Springs.

"We’re coming together as a team," Martin said. "When we played them (the Knights) earlier, we weren’t really like that yet. We shaped up, and we showed McCallum that we can actually play."

Martin matched Tristan Thomas for team-high honors with 16 points, and senior Michael Clark Jr. added 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Roberts ended with 14 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Despite the loss, McCallum coach Daniel Fuentes could take some solace from his team’s performance. Starting point guard Albert Garza missed the game because of the lingering effects of a concussion, and 6-4 starting guard Ed Johnson also sat out. Using a reserve point guard is usually a death knell against the type of ball pressure played by Northeast, but Jakob Broaders played well for the Knights with 10 points and four steals.

"He brought it today," Fuentes said of Broaders. "Guys stepped up. It makes it challenging having some players out, but I thought the guys played great. We had our chance."

McCallum (13-13, 4-5) hit 27 of 52 from the floor, including 25-of-37 from 2-point range. Rob Wade, a 6-4 guard, flirted with triple-double numbers in the first half before ending with 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He also showed off his handles by single-handedly beating the Northeast pressure with several driving layups.

While Northeast moved within two games of LBJ for the district lead after LBJ’s loss to second-place Dripping Springs on Friday, McCallum must fight for its playoff hopes at home against Travis on Tuesday. The Rebels moved one game ahead of McCallum with a win over Lockhart on Friday, and they beat the Knights earlier this season.