Team of the Week: Bowie

The Bulldogs (19-7, 6-4 District 25-6A) took sole possession of third place in the district standings with wins over Hays, 63-41, and Anderson, 80-75.

Honorable mention: Del Valle

Welcome back to the playoff race, Cardinals.

Del Valle (13-11, 4-6) took monumental wins over Akins, 65-57, and Austin High, 66-56, and is now only one game back of a playoff spot with six games left.

Darion Jones (see below) played well in both games for Del Valle. Against the Eagles, Caleb Harris had 12 points, Darius Lewis scored 10 points and made seven assists, and Elijah Gonzales finished with both eight points and rebounds. In the victory versus the Maroons, Caleb Burton recorded 13 points and eight rebounds, and Zach Clark tallied 10 points and five boards.

Player of the Week: Coleton Benson, Bowie

Benson, a junior, poured in 24 points in the win over the Rebels. In a scoring duel with Anderson guard Max Smith, Benson went off for 35 points in the win over the Trojans.

Honorable mention: Max Smith, Anderson; Darion Jones, Del Valle

Smith, a senior, also scored 35 points as he and Benson — arguably the top two guards in the district — put on a show as the Trojans fell to Bowie, 80-75. It marked the only game of the week for Anderson (20-7, 7-2).

Jones, a senior, scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the Cardinals’ win over Akins, then recorded 13 points and six rebounds in their win versus Austin High.

The rest of the district

Westlake (25-1, 9-0) topped Lehman, 75-37, in its only game of the week. KJ Adams had 29 points to pace the Chaps, with Daniel Villareal recording a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Eain Mowat and Rory Munro both finished with 11 points to give Westlake four players in double figures. … Hays (16-10, 5-5) rebounded from its loss to Bowie with a 57-37 win over Akins. Caden Doyle poured in 21 points and Carlos Rocha added 15 to lead the Rebels. … Austin High (12-11, 4-6) defeated Lake Travis, 57-53, behind Da’Ryan Williams’ 16 points and 11 from Colby Kalbacher. Stephen Everett had 14 points to lead Lake Travis. … Lehman (13-14, 3-7) bounced back from its defeat to Westlake with a 50-46 win over Lake Travis (14-12, 4-6) thanks to 16 points from Jarek Salinas and 11 from Marcos Cantu.

Games of the week: Austin High at Hays, Lehman at Del Valle (Tuesday); Anderson at Austin High, Hays at Lehman (Friday)

Hays can go a long way towards securing a playoff spot with a 2-0 week. The Rebels enter the week alone in fourth place in the district standings, but games against the Maroons and Lehman are crucial, as the Rebels still have Westlake and Anderson left. … Austin High faces arguably its biggest week of the year. A 2-0 week and the Maroons are likely at least tied for the fourth playoff spot, while an 0-2 week would force them into a situation where they have to win out and get a lot of help. … Del Valle and Lehman both face must-win situations Tuesday, considering the Cardinals face Westlake Friday and the Lobos are two games behind the fourth spot with four teams between them and the playoff spot. The Lobos have almost no room for error and need to sweep their week.

Other games

Tuesday: Westlake at Lake Travis, Akins at Anderson

Friday: Del Valle at Westlake, Bowie at Akins