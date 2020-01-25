The Brownwood Lady Lions wrapped up the first half of District 7-4A basketball action by leveling their league mark and moving into sole possession of third place thanks to Friday night's 70-28 thrashing of the Mineral Wells Lady Rams at Warren Gym.

The Lady Lions (16-11) tallied the game's first 13 points and led 17-1 after one quarter. Brownwood upped its advantage to 19-1 before Mineral Wells (4-15, 0-4) converted its first first goal of the game midway through the second period.

Brownwood's cushion stood at 28-13 at halftime, but the Lady Lions erupted in the third period to extend the lead to 53-19 heading into the final frame.

“It was kind of a slow start for us,” said Lady Lions head coach Heather Hohertz. “It seemed like we couldn't buy a basket in the first half, we shot horrible, and we look up at the end of the game and had 70 points. I just told them at halftime to stay focused, don't worry about the scoreboard, just put some good quarters together. I thought our girls responded well to that.”

Matyha Thompson — who eclipsed the 500-point barrier for the season — again led the Lady Lions with 24 points, with 10 coming in the third period alone after 11-point opening half. Hadley Monroe added nine points, sinking a trio of three-pointers, trailed by Lindsey Larose with seven, and Alexa Arreola and CarolAnn Hetzel with six points each as both sank a pair of treys. Catrina Fullerlove-Brooks and Jaylen Savage also tossed in six points apiece, Brooke Price finished with five and McKenzie Welker sank a free throw.

Paige Riney and Nadiya Weiss both finished with seven points for Mineral Wells.

The Lady Lions also dominated on the boards with 30 rebounds, including 17 on the offensive end, while committing just eight turnovers.

“We attacked the boards very well tonight, and also attacked with the ball,” Hohertz said. “Getting your own rebound and putting it back is the way you have to score if you aren't making your first shot.”

As for Brownwood's 42-point second half and 25-point third quarter, Hohertz said, “I told them at halftime we couldn't relax and let them get back into it. Don't turn the ball over, continue to move defensively and don't foul. We fouled too much in the first half.”

The Lady Lions begin the second half of district play at home Tuesday against 7-4A front-runner Glen Rose (24-6), which knocked off Brownwood, 38-25, in the league opener Jan. 10. Game time for the rematch at Warren Gym is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Glen Rose is always tough, always ready to play and has one of the best defenses in the state,” Hohertz said. “We're going to have to be able to handle their pressure and defensively there's some things we have to fix that will hopefully help us Tuesday night.”