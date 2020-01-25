EARLY — The Early Longhorns remained alone in second place in the District 6-3A boys basketball standings thanks to their sixth consecutive league victory, 55-41 over Hamilton Friday night.

Early (14-9, 6-1) received 15 points from Ethan Mitchell, eight from Vic Cooper, seven from Timmy Smithson, six each from Brent Grooms and Bryce Denson, four apiece from Nathan Mitchell and Ethen Portillo, three from Kiah Laborn and two points from Carlos Moreno.

The Longhorns begin the second half of district action at Cisco at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Early's only league loss was to Cisco, 55-39, on the Longhorns' home court on Jan. 3.

•••

May Lady Tigers 69, Sidney 31

MAY – The May Lady Tigers improved to 6-1 in District 18-A action and 18-6 overall with a 69-31 home triumph over the Sidney Lady Eagles Friday night.

Reese Chambers and Roberta Robinette led the charge with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Brianna Steele contributed nine points along with six from Lexi Fox, five from Hannah McKenzie, four from Korlei King, and two points Melanie Murphree.

May travels to Blanket Tuesday.

•••

Coleman 29, Lady Dragons 22

COLEMAN — The Bangs Lady Dragons suffered their third District 6-3A loss in the last four outings, falling at Coleman, 29-22, Friday night.

Bangs (12-17, 6-3) fell into a tie for third place with Hamilton (16-11, 6-3) following the loss. Coleman improved to 7-18 overall and 3-6 in district action.

Kyra Smith led the Lady Dragons with eight points.

Bangs will host Comanche at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

•••

Hamilton 41, Lady Horns 30

EARLY — The Early Lady Horns came up on the short end of a 41-30 District 6-3A basketball decision to Hamilton Friday night.

Early (10-18, 1-8) led 6-5 after one quarter, trailed 19-16 at halftime and faced a 30-24 deficit after three periods.

Taylor Summers led Early with 10 points followed by nine from Alexa Portillo, three from Reagan Kirby and two points apiece from Dana Lykes, Carrigan Norris, Madison Torrez and Savannah Holt.

The Lady Horns visit Cisco at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

•••

Coleman 60, Dragons 32

COLEMAN — The Bangs Dragons fell to 0-7 in District 6-3A boys basketball action and 0-16 overall with Friday's 60-32 loss to Coleman.

The Bluecats improved to 6-17 overall and 1-6 in league play.

Further information was not available.

Bangs hosts Comanche at 8 p.m. Tuesday.