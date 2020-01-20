NET NOTES

East View outscored Georgetown 5-2 in the final minute of the game to defeat the Eagles 46-42 in District 18-5A, marking the first win by the Patriots over their school district rivals since East View opened in September 2008. Georgetown led 17-16 at the half and East View opened a 39-31 second half lead before the Eagles roared back cutting the lead to 41-40. East View, under head coach David Walla, stepped up for the strong in the final moments. The win ties the Patriots and Eagles at 5-1 in district standings. JeNece Williams led the Patriots with 12 points while Portia Leathers had 11 points and seven rebounds. Bastrop edged Elgin 46-44 to remain tied with Hutto for third place at 4-2 in district.

Lake Travis and Westlake both won again to remain first and second in District 25-6A as the Cavaliers used a 14-6 third quarter scoring advantage to defeat Akins 50-36. Mia Galbraith and Raeven Boswell scored 16 points each for the Cavaliers while Zola Moore led Akins with 12. Lake Travis is 10-0 in district while Westlake, who beat Austin 65-36 is 9-1. The Chaps and Cavaliers meet again Jan. 28 at Westlake. Friday night, Shay Holle scored 23 points to lead Westlake as 12 different Chaps scored. Westlake used a 23-4 second quarter scoring run to take control of the contest. Shanel Reid led the Maroons with 13 points. Bowie beat Del Valle 44-34 to remain in third place as sophomore Zeta Jenkins led the Dawgs with 14 points while Sasha Sunga added 12 points and Katheryn McClanahan had seven points in the win. Eriny Kindred scored 15 points to lead Del Valle.

Vista Ridge asserted its top spot in District 13-6A by blasting Round Rock 75-30 as AJ Marotte scored 24 points with 12 rebounds in three quarters. Marotte had an amazing week as the junior sharpshooter had 32 points with 15 rebounds in a 70-67 loss at Hendrickson in the Rangers’ Saturday contest. In the Round Rock game, Victoria Baker and Zion Neat also scored eight points each. Bailey Featherstone and Suma Kasarla led the Dragons with eight points apiece.

Hendrickson rebounded from an upset loss at Round Rock with an impressive 78-42 win over McNeil. Hawks head coach Norma Sierra missed the game to be with her sick mother in El Paso as assistant coach Latricia Spencer notched her first coaching victory. Sierra received notice Tuesday prior to the game and while the veteran coach did not mention it, the team was clearly out of sync in the loss but recovered nicely for the big win Friday night.

Westwood rallied from an eight-point deficit after three quarters to tie Cedar Ridge at 51-51 in regulation then defeated the host Raiders 57-54 in overtime to move into a tie with the Raiders for third place in district play. Alex Neimeth scored on a short jumper with 18 seconds left in regulation to give the Raiders a 51-49 lead, but Annalise Galliguez hit a layup with 5.6 seconds left to tie the game and force the overtime. Neimeth’s layup in the extra session gave Cedar Ridge a 54-52 lead with 2:56 left.

Galliguez hit one free throw and freshman Mahogany Wright connected on a put back for a 55-54 Warrior lead. Warrior sophomore Desi Davalos swished a pair of free throws with 15.2 seconds left in overtime to secure the three-point victory for the Warriors. Anisha Chintala led the Warriors with 20 points while Galliguez had 14 and both Davalos and Wright scored eight points each. Lexi Alexander led the Raiders with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Neimeth had 11 points and Malaysia DePrisco notched 10 points.

Stony Point got 25 points from point guard Arianna Rosado to beat Vandegrift 44-40 as the Tigers improved to 18-11 on the season, 4-6 in district. Kaya Pehrson led the Vipers with 15 points. Vandegrift falls to 19-10, 5-5.

Shelby Hayes had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Gisella Maul added 14 points as District 17-5A first place Cedar Park blasted Rouse 57-34 despite 11 points by Caitlyn Keiper. Connally beat Glenn 61-33 to hold on to second place as Lashiyah Fowler led the way with 18 points for the Cougars.

Waldorf won twice beating San Juan Diego 49-6 then defeating Brentwood Christian 52-32. Miranda Sekel led the Roadrunners with 17 points in the win over Brentwood Christian while Risa Olson added 16 points and both Clara Pickens and Ruby Tunney added eight points each in the victory.

Round Rock Christian Academy improved to 15-1 overall by rallying from a 14-10 first-quarter deficit with a 16-3 second quarter scoring edge and cruised past Central Texas Christian 61-28 to improve to 3-0 in district play. Annie Mikeska led the Crusaders with 12 points while Addie McCormick had 11 points and Emily Millikan added 10 points. All 11 Crusaders scored in the game.

In other contest of note, Dripping Springs crushed Northeast Early College 57-19 on Friday after beating McCallum 73-16 on Tuesday while Luling remained perfect in district play with a 57-54 win over second place Karnes City. La Grange held off upset minded Giddings 56-50.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mary Brown, junior, East View. Brown scored 23 points in wins over Elgin and the first win in school history for the Patriots over rival Georgetown. Brown scored 15 points in the win over Elgin and had eight points with five assists and five steals in the upset of the Eagles which ties East View and Georgetown for first place in District 18-5A.

GAMES TO WATCH

Tuesday

Hays at Bowie, 7 p.m.

Lake Travis at Austin, 7 p.m.

Rouse at Pflugerville, 7 p.m.

Vandegrift at Cedar Ridge, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Hendrickson, 7 p.m.

Butch Hart, American-Statesman correspondent

Editor’s Note: Please submit notable player performances, news and player of the week nominations to: ejhartvb@yahoo.com