Team of the Week: Lake Travis

The Cavs (20-8, 10-0 District 25-6A) remained perfect in district play with wins over Bowie, 49-32, and Akins, 50-39. What makes the Cavs’ week even more impressive is the team was decimated by the flu and had to move up several players from junior varsity. Mia Galbraith had 11 points against the Bulldogs and 16 against the Eagles, with Jackie Cilliers tallying 11 points and six rebounds in the win over Bowie. Sydney Wilson recorded a good all-around game in the victory over Akins with 10 rebounds, 11 deflections, six steals, four assists and two points.

Honorable mention: Westlake

The Chaps (22-6, 9-1) have quietly — or not so quietly, when you consider their 30-point average margin of victory — won seven games in a row since a mid-December loss to Lake Travis following wins over Akins, 59-28, and Austin High, 65-36, last week. Bailee Chynoweth scored 15 points against the Eagles and Shay Holle had 24 points versus the Maroons to lead Westlake.

Player of the Week: Raeven Boswell, Lake Travis

Boswell, a sophomore, poured in 16 points against Akins and 14 against Bowie to lead the Cavs in scoring during both of their wins last week as Lake Travis stayed undefeated in district play.

Honorable mention: Cai Wilson, Anderson

Anderson, a senior, scored 22 points in a 44-42 win over Hays and 17 points in a 51-46 loss to Del Valle for the Trojans (9-14, 5-5).

The rest of the district

Bowie (15-11, 7-3) claimed a 44-34 win over Del Valle Friday as Zeta Jenkins (14 points) and Sasha Sunga (12) both reached double figures. … Austin High (18-9, 6-4) routed Lehman, 56-29, behind 20 points from Sadie Swift and 11 from Shanel Reid. Anna Farris, despite missing the prior six days with the flu, scored nine points. … Eriny Kindred led Del Valle (5-18, 2-8) in the Cardinals win over Anderson. … Hays (12-16, 3-6) only played once. … Akins (4-19, 2-8) and Lehman (1-16, 0-9) round out the district standings.

Games of the Week: Bowie at Anderson (Friday)

Both teams need this game in regards to the playoff race. It’s more important for Anderson, which enters the game in must-win mode with only six games left and both Westlake and Lake Travis still left on the schedule. Bowie enters the week in third place in the district, one game ahead of Austin High and two games behind Westlake, and can solidify its postseason standing with a win.

Other games

Tuesday: Lake Travis at Austin, Hays at Bowie, Westlake at Lehman, Del Valle at Akins

Friday: Austin at Del Valle, Lehman at Lake Travis, Akins at Hays