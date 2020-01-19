Tarleton men's basketball continued its winning ways by downing Western New Mexico 81-67 for its fifth consecutive victory on Saturday in Wisdom Gym.

Randall Broddie poured in a team-high 18 points - including 10 coming in the second half - and Isaiah Range collected his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with career highs in assists (4) and steals (4) to pace the Texans during the best win streak of the season.

Tarleton improves to 10-7 overall and 6-4 in the Lone Star Conference. The Texans have also won six of their last seven with all five wins during the current streak coming in conference play as they continue to climb the divisional standings.

Tarleton and Western New Mexico went back and forth in the opening half as Clashon Gaffney had his second straight offensive showcase down low. Gaffney scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half and finished the game 7-of-8 from the floor with eight rebounds. For the week, Gaffney averaged 17.5 points on 83 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

The Texans held a one-point lead at half over the Mustangs, 42-41, as the Mustangs' Elijah Holifield scored 20 of his career-high 31 points in the first half to keep them close.

In the second half, it was all Texans offensively as Broddie jumpstarted the Texan run with five straight points after leading by only one to open the final frame. It was the start of an 11-0 run in the first five minutes of the second half to go up 60-48. The Mustangs would never get to within less than eight down the stretch as the Texans added a 12-3 run for its largest lead of the game at 77-61 with less than three minutes to go to pull away for the victory.

Javontae Hopkins also had a big second half, as the freshman scored seven of his 11 points in the final 20 minutes off the bench. Devin Bethely had his ninth game of at least five assists this season, as the junior controlled the offense with five assists and nine points in the win.