Casey Weil, who has coached the Stephenville High School girls soccer team to two of the last three Class 4A state championships, has earned another award.

This week, Weil was notified he has been named as the high school girls soccer coach of the year for the state of Texas by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), for the 2018-2019 season.

Weil led the SHS Honeybees to the 2019 Class 4A state championship, and also coached them to the 2017 title. In June, Weil was named as the 2019 Soccer Coach of the Year for all University Interscholastic League soccer divisions (Class 4A, 5A and 6A) by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. He also was named as the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) Class 4A Coach of the Year for 2019.

The Bees completed the school’s second soccer championship season with a 2-0 victory over Liberty Hill in the Class 4A state final in Georgetown. They finished the season with a 25-1-2 overall record. The offense scored a season average of 5.5 goals per game, while the defense posted shutouts in 19 of the 25 wins.

San Elizario head boys coach Max Sappenfield was cited as the Texas high school boys soccer coach of the year. San Elizario last year won its second consecutive boys soccer state title, and third in five years.

Sapperfield’s Eagles were the team that ended the SHS Yellow Jackets’ most successful soccer season ever last year, with a 4-2 decision in the Region I-4A championship game last spring, in Justin. SHS boys head coach Taylor Smith led the Jackets to a 17-8-4 season record.

The NFHS selected Meredith Messer of Rockport (Maine) Camden Hills Regional High School as the national high school girls soccer coach of the year for the 2018-2019 season. Terry Michler of St. Louis Christian Brothers College High School is the national high school boys soccer coach of the year for 2018-2019.

Weil said that the NFHS coaches of the year are chosen for the NFHS awards by a committee. In Texas, they are nominated by the University Interscholastic League.

“This is a big one, even to be nominated. It’s something special,” Weil said. “I was extremely honored, just to be nominated. To win it was very exciting.”

Weil added, “you can’t win these things without great players.”

He was notified in a letter that he will be presented with an NFHS plaque and ring during the soccer state championship tournament this April, in Georgetown.

The NFHS is the body that writes the rules of competition for most high school sports and activities within the United States.

The Honeybee soccer squad entered the current 2019-2020 season ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class 4A girls preseason rankings published online by the TGCA. The Bees were No. 4 in the TASCO preseason rankings.

Both the Honeybees and the Yellow Jackets were scheduled to compete Friday and Saturday (Jan. 17-18) in the 19th annual Stephenville Knights of Columbus Challenge of Champions tournament at the Stephenville Soccer Association complex.