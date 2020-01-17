Rhyne and Sarah Gailey, owners of Stephenville Rents, wants one lucky person to win free rent for one year at any of their townhouse properties in Stephenville.

The offer is good for one or two-bedroom units.

But there is a catch.

Participants must make a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot in 30 seconds at a Tarleton basketball game - and they get the chance during halftime at both the men’s and women’s home games.

“Stephenville Rents is a great partner and supporter of Tarleton athletics,” said Casey Hogan, assistant athletic director for marketing and broadcasting. “The Series Shootout has been a hit with our fans and a fun way to keep them engaged during breaks in the action.”

Two participants have been close to making the half-court shot already this season, and Sarah Gailey, a Tarleton grad herself, said she hopes it happens.

“Stephenville Rents is known for inspiring a fun, positive environment and Rhyne and I would really love to give away free rent for one year,” she said.

To participate in the Series Shootout you must check into the Tarleton Sports Fan Rewards Program inside the mobile app.

“We select participants electronically through the Fan Rewards Program,” Hogan said.