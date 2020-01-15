Small College Basketball has named Tarleton's Josh Hawley to the Top 100 watch list for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award, an award given to the top small college men's basketball player in the country.

It's the second straight year that Hawley has been named to the watch list for the player of the year award. The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. The watch list consists of 100 players in the country who compete in the affiliations of NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA. The committee chose this elite group from over 1,100 colleges and universities and took into consideration individual statistics, previous awards, milestones and team success.

Hawley currently leads Tarleton with 16.5 points per game and tops the Lone Star Conference in rebounding with 9.2 board per game. Hawley also has an LSC-leading 10 double-doubles, which ranks third in the nation. The Irving native is also averaging 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 54-percent from the floor, with all three stats ranking in the top 10 in the LSC.

The senior forward was tabbed as the Lone Star Conference preseason Player of the Year and a Street & Smith preseason All-American to open the season after claiming LSC Defensive Player of the Year and D2CCA All-Region as a junior.

On Feb. 15, the list will be reduced to the Top 50 players. One month later on March 15, the Top 25 players will be announced.

On April 4, the finalists of this year's award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 6.