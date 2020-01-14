Skylar Stilwell ripped the nets for a game-high 34 points Friday night to help lead the Stephenville Yellow Jackets to a 72-58 non-district boys basketball victory over Venus.

In addition to Stilwell’s offensive output, the Jackets got 20 points from Grayson Traweek — including 15 in an incredible opening quarter performance with five 3-point baskets.

Coach Bill Brooks’ Jackets are now idle until this Friday, Jan. 17, at Godley, in the boys District 7-4A opener.

“We’ve prepared all season for district play,” Brooks said. “This group has worked extremely hard and our goal is a district championship. They’re a fun group to coach and to watch play.”

The win over Venus lifted the Jackets’ season record to 14-9.

Stilwell’s career high in scoring is 39 points, Brooks noted. His previous high in 3-pointers in a game was nine.

Next offensively in the Venus game was Trace Morrison with seven points, followed by Aidan Espinoza with four, and Brady Morton and Kelvin Ong with two each.

While all 20 of Traweek’s points came in Stephenvile’s 23-point first quarter, Stilwell recorded 20 of his 34 in the second half.

The Jackets had only six chances at the free throw line, but hit five of them.