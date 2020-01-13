LAKEWAY - Anderson has proved it’s the real deal with its play over the first 10 weeks of the season.

Saturday at Lake Travis High School, the Trojans showed they’re sticking around for the long haul in the District 25-6A race.

Coming off an emotional loss against district-leading Westlake and dragged into a slow-it-down slugfest by the Cavs, Anderson gutted-out a 46-45 win on Lake Travis’ home floor in a battle of teams that entered the contest tied for second in the district race.

“It’s big rebounding from a loss and asserting momentum again,” Anderson senior post Cody Grove said. “We’re the smallest Class 6A school in the state, so people always kind of write us off playing against these powerhouses like Westlake and Lake Travis. I feel like we feed off that mentality of being the underdog.”

Anderson (18-6, 5-1 District 25-6A) took the lead for good on three-pointers by Grose Kiel and Blake Spiller late in the fourth, then held on in the final minute when the Cavs (14-8, 4-2) scored the game’s final four points and missed two shots in the final 2 seconds.

“It was scary when they got that rebound after the first miss, but I’m just happy we won,” said Trojans senior guard Max Smith, who marked one of three Anderson players in double figures with 11 points. “Both teams entered the game 4-1 in district, and now we’re 5-1, so this is a huge win.”

Pitting two teams of contrasting styles, Lake Travis exerted its will of slowing the game down as much as possible.

Forced to adjust from their preferred running ways, the Trojans struggled on offense in the first two quarters, at one point going seven minutes without scoring before ending the half on a 12-0 run to take a 23-14 lead into the break.

“We knew they would slow it down,” Anderson coach Daniel Pittsford said. “We knew we’d have to guard for long periods of time, so we told them to be ready for it, stay in a stance, try to stay disciplined and make sure we rebound the ball once the shot goes up.”

That preparation paid off as the Trojans kept the Cavs scoreless for a stretch of more than six minutes that lasted into the third.

However, William McBride’s old-fashioned three-point play early in the third ignited Lake Travis’ offense. The Cavs tallied 18 points in the period as junior center Miguel Mantilla scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the frame to bring Lake Travis within 33-32 entering the fourth.

Following two ties and two lead changes, Kiel and Spiller hit their shots from behind the arc to put Anderson ahead 43-39.

“We knew to win this game that those were shots that were going to have to fall,” Pittsford said, “and those guys stepped up and hit some big ones.”

Kiel tallied eight of his 12 points in the fourth and Spiller finished with 14 points to lead the Trojans.

John Wetter added 12 points for the Cavs.

With wins over Bowie and Lake Travis in its pocket, Anderson now enters the final week of the first half of the district’s round robin looking to stay one game behind Westlake.

If there are any doubters left, the Trojans will keep on trying to win them over.

“We’re not physically intimidating when people look at us as I’m the only guy over 6-2,” Grove said. “So it’s good to go out there and show people what we can do.”