The Stephenville Yellow Jackets have only two more games to go before the start of District 7-4A boys basketball action, and if their performance Tuesday was any indication they are ready for the challenge.

The Jackets improved to 14-9 on the season with Tuesday evening’s 64-45 win over San Angelo Lake View’s Chiefs (3-20), at home in Gandy Gym.

“Offensively, we played well. We moved the ball well and shot the ball well,” Brooks said. “Overall, we’re playing well on both sides of the ball.”

SHS raced to a 20-12 lead by the close of the first quarter, and extended their advantage to 52-36 entering the final period.

The Jackets’ leading scorer, senior Skylar Stilwell, continued on his path back to full strength from a recent ankle injury, popping in a team-leading 20 points. He was 7 of 12 field goals overall including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers. Stilwell also led in rebounding, with eight, and had three steals to tie teammate Trace Morrison in that category.

Also on the offensive end for the Jackets, Kelvin Ong and Kyle Styron scored eight points each, and Morrison had six, plus five rebounds.

As a team, SHS made 54 percent of its shots (24 of 44), while the Chiefs hit only 34 percent (16 of 46).

The Jackets enjoyed a 28-21 edge in rebounding overall, and recorded 10 steals compared to six for Lake View.

The Jackets are scheduled to play Friday on the road against Venus (varsity at 6:15 p.m.).

After a road game at 13th-ranked Lipan (Class A) Tuesday, Jan. 14, SHS will have its first district contest Jan. 17 at Godley.

“We’ve got good momentum, and we are playing well leading up to district,” Brooks said, adding that the team is healthy. “We’re excited to see what we can do in district. It’s going to be competitive."