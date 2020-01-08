Tarleton State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman has announced that head football coach Todd Whitten has agreed to a six-year contract extension to remain with the Texans through the 2025 season. Terms of the contract are pending approval by The Texas A&M System Board of Regents.

"Coach Whitten has proven to be a winner and continues to excel in leading our student-athletes on and off the field," said Reisman. "He's won more football games than anyone else in Tarleton's history and has over 20 years of experience coaching at the Division I level. He is the perfect fit to continue coaching our football team as we transition to the next level."

Whitten, the winningest head football coach in Tarleton history, has won 79 games in his 10 years leading the Texans. Since his return to Tarleton in 2016, Whitten has taken the Texans to new heights - especially the last two seasons. Whitten and the Texans have won back-to-back undefeated Lone Star Conference championships and boast a 23-2 record with 45 players receiving all-conference honors during that span. It's by far the best two-year stretch in school history.

Entering his 11th season at Tarleton in 2020, Whitten boasts a record of 79-37 with the Texans and 104-65 in 15 years as a head coach (Sam Houston State, 2005-09). The six-time coach of the year winner has a winning percentage of .686, which tops all coaches in school history with at least 60 games. The Texans have made five NCAA Division II postseason appearances with Whitten guiding the team to four of the five trips, including a program-best 12 wins and a super region IV finals appearance in 2018.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Hurley and Coach Reisman for giving me this opportunity," said Whitten. "I've coached all over the country at the Division I level and I have no doubt that Tarleton State University can find success at the next level. When I came back here five years ago, I said it was like coming home. The Tarleton and Stephenville community is my home and I look forward to leading this program for years to come at the Division I level."

Whitten earned a bachelor's degree in education from Stephen F. Austin in 1987 and a master's degree in sports administration from Texas Tech in 1990. He resides in Stephenville with his wife, Dana. The couple has three sons - Tate, Brady, Blaze, and a daughter, Maddie.

The Texans will begin the 2020 football season at the NCAA Division I level (FCS) playing as an independent.