The Stephenville Honeybees got a little well-earned time off this week — but it came after the Christmas and New Year break. Now they will enter the most crucial part of the season — district play.

Although classes resumed on Tuesday, coach Jason Hodges’ 19-7 Bees had Tuesday off before they were slated to resume play this Friday at Mineral Wells (5-11) to kick off their District 7-4A schedule.

They stayed busy as Bees during the holiday break, playing in the three-day Caprock Classic in Lubbock, followed by a New Year’s Eve game and last Friday's game, a 55-47 overtime victory over Graham at home.

DISTRICT BEGINS

The basketball district also includes Brownwood, Glen Rose and Godley. In the preseason predictions on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches website, SHS is picked to win the district over Glen Rose, followed by Brownwood and Godley.

The Bees are No. 20th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings this week, while Glen Rose is No. 6.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association’s top 25 poll has Stephenville at No. 21. Glen Rose is ranked 16th in that poll.

LOOKING BACK

In their win over Graham, the Bees held the Lady Blues to just four points in overtime, while pouring in 12 of their own.

Landri Withers led the way on offense for the Bees with 22 points. Jettie Funderburgh added 12, followed by Jaylee Matthews and Mikayla Diaz with eight each and Kassidy Nowak with five.

In their game played Dec. 31 in Abilene, the Bees were upset by the Wylie Lady Bulldogs, 50-46. In that contest, Nowak led in scoring with 13 points followed by Diaz with nine, Funderburgh with eight, Withers with seven, Matthews with six and Jade Wilson with three.

Next week, the Bees will have their first showdown against Glen Rose on Jan. 14, at home (varsity at 6 p.m.).