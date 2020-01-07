The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets were coming off a win and a loss in their last two boys basketball contests to close out the Christmas and New Year break, heading into their contest scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7 at home against San Angelo Lake View (varsity at 6:30 p.m.).

Coach Bill Brooks’ Yellow Jackets defeated Gatesville last Thursday at home, 67-38. On Friday, again at home, the Jackets fell to 18-3 Alvarado by only six points, 63-57.

In the Alvarado contest, SHS was paced on offense by Kendal Storrs with 19 points, followed by Grayson Traweek with 14. Trace Morrison had a huge performance on the boards, with 14 of the Jackets’ 33 rebounds.

Alvarado shot 54 percent from the field while the Jackets hit 42 percent.

SHS had a 15-12 lead after one quarter, and was only trailing by two, 28-26 at the midway point after being outscored by five (16-11) in the second quarter. Alvarado again outscored the Jackets by five (17-12) in the third quarter, and the Jackets’ 19-18 scoring edge in the final period wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.

Against Gatesville, Traweek exploded for 26 points to lead on offense. Kyle Styron was next with 11 and Skylar Stilwell had 10. Stilwell, who leads SHS in scoring average again this season, returned to action after sitting out several games with an ankle injury and chipped in seven points in the Thursday contest.

The Jackets out-rebounded Gatesville 27-22 as a team, getting seven from Calvin Darby.

SHS had a hot shooting night, hitting 27 of 53 shots from the floor for 50 percent, while Gatesville made 33 percent of its attempts.

The Jackets led 46-28 at the close of the third quarter, then outscored Gatesville 21-10 in the fourth.