COMANCHE — The Bangs Lady Dragons remained atop the District 6-3A girls basketball standings with a 31-28 road victory over Comanche Friday.

The Lady Dragons (9-13, 3-0) trailed by an 11-5 count after one quarter, 17-12 at halftime and 24-22 heading into the third period. A Kyra Smith bucket with 90 seconds left gave Bangs its first lead of the contest.

Bangs overcame a 5 of 14 performance at the free throw line.

“The girls did a good job competing despite the struggles shooting and pulled out a tough road win,” said Lady Dragons head coach Kenny Prescott.

The Lady Dragons will host Early (9-11, 0-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cisco 68, Lady Horns 26

EARLY — The Early Lady Horns remained winless in District 6-3A girls basketball action with a 68-26 home loss to league co-leader Cisco Friday night.

Early (9-11, 0-3) trailed 22-6 after one quarter, 40-10 at halftime and 55-19 through three periods.

The Lady Horns received 13 points from Taylor Summers trailed by six from Carrigan Norris, three from Alexa Portillo and two points each from Dana Lyles and Caroline Welker.

Cisco (9-4, 3-0) was led by Landri Edgar with 22 points, Sophia Hurtado with 17 points and Savannah Dycus with 11 points.

The Lady Horns visit Bangs (9-13, 3-0) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Comanche 56, Dragons 36

COMANCHE — The Bangs Dragons dropped their District 6-3A boys basketball opener to the Comanche Indians by a 56-36 count Friday night.

Further information on the game was not available at press time.

Bangs (0-10, 0-1) will host Early (7-8, 0-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Brookesmith 51, Zephyr 24

BROOKESMITH — The Brookesmith Mustangs chalked up a 51-24 victory over the Zephyr Bulldogs in District 18-A boys basketball action Friday night.

Brookesmith led 15-8 after one quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 40-20 through three frames.

The Mustangs shot 35 percent (20 of 57) from the floor while holding Zephyr to 24 percent (9 of 37) shooting. Brookesmith also owned a 40-29 edge in rebounds.

Avery Williford led Brookesmith with 12 points trailed by Holden Bolt with 11, Tyler Williford with 10, Johnathan Willoughby with seven, Randall Williams with four, Jeremaya Ibara with three, and Conner Heard and Gabriel Navarro with two points apiece.