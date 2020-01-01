When Avery Benson played a starring role three weeks ago in a Texas Tech upset of then-No. 1 Louisville, Parker Hicks burst with pride, considering he and Benson roomed together their freshman year and shared the experience of being walk-ons on a team that made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

After Jarrett Culver scored a season-high 21 points Monday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Hicks face-timed with the NBA rookie. The two were roommates last season, which ended with Tech in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

This has not been a memorable season for only Parker Hicks’ old teammates, though. Hicks is generating some highlights of his own.

The former Red Raiders’ forward, dropping down a level to NCAA Division II, has been a welcome addition for Lubbock Christian University coaches Todd Duncan and Jason Imes. LCU has won five of its past six games, and the 6-foot-6, 220-pound junior from Decatur has been in the starting lineup for the past five.

"So far, I’ve really enjoyed it," Hicks said this week. "It’s an experience that I wanted to get playing time and everything, and coach Duncan and coach Imes have really embraced me and let me into the program. It’s been something I’ve really embraced and enjoyed so far."

LCU (6-4, 3-2 in the Lone Star Conference) hosts Western New Mexico (3-8, 2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin (11-3, 4-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday, each on the back end of a women’s/men’s doubleheader that begins with the Lady Chaps playing first.

The Chaps as a team and Hicks individually both got off to sluggish starts, but Hicks has averaged better than 12 points over the past six games, increasing his season scoring average to 9.7 points, and he leads the team at 6.1 rebounds per game.

Just as enjoyable for Hicks, he’s averaging 26 minutes per game. For all the fun he had at Tech, his inability to find playing time on a talented roster precipitated his transfer across town.

"It was a big part of it," he said, "because everything else, I loved at Tech. I loved the people and everything. But it was just, I want to play.

"I’m getting to the point where I won’t play basketball again ever in my life, so I wanted to make the most of it the last two years of college."

When Hicks decided to make the break, he and LCU coaches had mutual interest. Hicks said he didn’t really want to leave Lubbock and the relationships he’s made. The Chaps had spent some time recruiting Hicks out of Decatur, where he averaged 31 points and 10 rebounds and made all-state.

Back then, Hicks thought the chance to be a preferred walk-on at Tech was too good to turn down.

When he was ready to go elsewhere for playing time, the Chaps were ready for him. They’d never stopped watching, actually.

"We would go over there (to Tech) and watch practices," Duncan said, "so we’re always seeing him. And in my mind, it was kind of like, ’If this kid ever wanted to leave, I would love to have a chance at him.’ "

In his two seasons with Chris Beard’s guys, Hicks played a total of 70 minutes spread over 20 games and scored 11 points.

Two or three games into this season, it dawned on Duncan that Hicks, despite facing top talent in practice every day at Tech, had barely played in games for 2 1/2 years. He had some rust to knock off.

Since Thanksgiving, however, he’s put up single-game point totals of 22, 16, 13 and 15.

"And what I love about him, too, is he’s not entitled," Duncan said. "He’s coming from a Big 12 program where they’re taking private jets and staying in five-star hotels and having every meal catered.

"We’re riding buses and playing at this level, and he’s fit in from day one and he’s never once acted like he’s too good to be here or anything is beneath him. I love that about him, because I think it says he’s here for the right reasons."

Hicks has been nearly a 42-percent shooter from 3-point range, his 22 made 3s the second most on the team. During a recent four-game stretch, he made 16 of 28 3s, which helps pull opposing big men away from the basket.

On the other end, Hicks guards the post. Duncan said Hicks won’t out-jump many people or chase down a lot of rebounds with quickness, but he’s an effective rebounder regardless because he understands angles and positioning.

"I try to bring what I’ve learned over there (at Tech) here," Hicks said, "whether it be coach (Mark) Adams type of defense or shooting the 3 or whatever.

"I’ve really embraced guarding this year, being a threat on the defensive end, whether it’s guarding the big man or guarding the pick-and-pop (power forward). It’s something I’ve always wanted to improve on, and this is a chance I’ve got to do it."