The 11th-ranked Stephenville High School Honeybees, coming off a 52-39 girls basketball win over Midlothian Heritage, are scheduled to open play in the three-day, 62nd annual FiberMax Caprock Classic in Lubbock on Dec. 26.

The Honeybees’ first-round matchup in the Chick-fil-A Division was set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Class 5A Lubbock High School, in the LHS gym. The winner of that match was to play either Mexia or Trinity at 9 a.m. on Friday, at Lubbock Christian High School. The loser of that first-round matchup was to play at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The tournament has 90 teams in two brackets, and features teams from Australia and Canada as well as Texas and Oklahoma.

The Bees’ home win Friday was against the school that head coach Jason Hodges coached before taking the SHS job during this past offseason.

His Bees improved their season record to 16-4, while Heritage is 12-8 under its new coach, Angie Evans.

SHS is still ranked 11th in the state in Class 4A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Landri Withers was the leading scorer for SHS in that contest, with 13 points.

Kassidy Nowak was next with nine points, followed by Mikayla Diaz with eight, Jettie Funderburgh with seven, Jaylee Matthews and Jade Wilson with six each, Zoe Birdwell with two and Katie McIrvin with one.

The next non-tournament game for the Bees will be at home on Tuesday, Dec. 31, when they take on Abilene Wylie (varsity at 1:30 p.m.).