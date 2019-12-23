The Orange Grove Athletics held their annual Fall Sports Banquet and student athletes were recognized for their performances in the 2019 season. Head Coach Mark Delpercio said “ I’m very proud of our student athletes here at Orange Grove. Between the work in the Junior High, offseason work and dedication of our coaches, we are ready to kick down the door of greatness.”
Volleyball
500 Club:
Heidi Hartman
Talee Oaks
OG MVP
Heidi Hartman
OG Offensive Player of the Year
Talee Oaks
OG Defensive Player of the Year
Hopie Mitchell
Football
JV Off. MVP: Cody Monsevais
JV Def. MVP: Isaias Solis
JV Bulldog Heart Award: Matthew Ortiz
Varsity Offensive MVP: Cutter Stewart
Varsity Defensive MVP: Kayden Schroedter
Iron Man Award: Conner Eulenfeld
Coaches Award: Jordan Garcia
Pancake Award: Mason Charo
Make A Difference Award: Jesse Martinez
Varsity Bulldog Heart Award: Jake Marsh
Unsung Hero: Dylan Kotara
Leadership Award: Matthew Castaneda