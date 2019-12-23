HED: Cedar Park gets big win in district debut. DECK: Connally tops rival Pflugerville

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Cedar Park

The Timberwolves (12-3, 1-0 District 17-5A) won an early-season showdown with Glenn, 55-51, behind three players in double figures. Jacob Swoboda had 15 points, Jake Hester tallied 13 and Matthew Minor added 10 to lead Cedar Park, which took a huge first-quarter lead before hanging on for the win.

Player of the Week: Breion Powell, Connally

Powell, a senior, scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Cougars (5-11, 1-0) to a 44-34 win over rival Pflugerville. Connally coach Bradley Washington said he likes the improvement his team is showing on the boards as it only allowed the Panthers five offensive rebounds. Emmanuel Jones tallied six points and Jesse Lane added three assists for the Cougars.

Honorable Mention: Tyler Hadnot, Pflugerville

Hadnot continued his scoring binge this season by leading the Panthers (5-11, 0-1) in the loss to Connally with 26 points. Pflugerville defeated East View earlier in the week in a non-district game, 61-51.

The rest of the district

Marble Falls defeated Rouse in overtime, 67-64. Bryce Jefferson finished with 20 points for the Raiders (6-12, 0-1) to lead all scorers. … Glenn (13-4, 0-1) was led by Jaylen Thompson’s 19 points and Trae Leak’s 15 points in the loss to Cedar Park. The Grizzlies fell to Georgetown, 63-56, earlier in the week. … Weiss (11-8) defeated McCallum in non-district play, 54-51, in overtime behind 13 points from Jarmaine Mason.

Holiday schedule

Teams don’t play district games again until Jan. 7. Most teams are in holiday tournaments starting Dec. 26.