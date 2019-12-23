THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Westwood

The Warriors (12-4, 3-0 District 13-6A) continued their impressive start and stayed perfect in district play with a 55-51 win over Round Rock.

Christian Robinson tallied 14 points to lead three Westwood players in double figures, with Zach Engels adding 11 points and Brandon Parks finishing with 10. Warriors coach Brad Hastings said the entire team played well on defense.

Player of the Week: Noah Robledo, Leander

Robledo, a junior, scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Lions to a 45-39 win over Hendrickson.

Sean Colbert finished with 10 points and four assists for Leander (7-6, 2-1), with Brandon Puckett adding nine points and Zach Meyer seven for the Lions in the win.

The rest of the district

Vandegrift (14-2, 3-0) dominated Vista Ridge (3-11, 0-3), 70-37, as Greg Brown III scored 16 points, Gabe Rayer finished with 12 and both Kale Farone and Nolan Mylet added nine, respectively. … Jack Turner scored 15 points as Cedar Ridge (8-9, 1-2) defeated Stony Point, 51-48. The Tigers (8-5, 1-1) were led by 13 points from Hudson Johnson. … Hendrickson (7-8, 0-3) still seeks its first district win, while Round Rock (8-5, 1-1) has only played two district contests.

Holiday schedule

Teams don’t play district games again until New Year’s Eve. Most teams are in holiday tournaments starting Dec. 26.