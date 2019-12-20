Tarleton men's basketball dropped its third straight game with a 58-47 loss to UT Tyler on Thursday in Wisdom Gym.

The Texans fall to 4-6 overall and 0-4 in the Lone Star Conference while UT Tyler improves to 4-5, 1-3.

Isaiah Range led the Texans with 13 points. Josh Hawley and Randall Broddie each added 10 points to give the Texans three players in double figures. The 47 points mark the lowest scoring total at home since 2010 against West Texas A&M.

The Texans shot 33 percent from the floor and were 2-of-20 on 3-pointers (10 percent). UT Tyler posted 39 percent from the floor.

Tarleton's only lead came at 5-2 in the early stages of the game before UT Tyler went on a 12-0 run to go up 14-5 and never trailed again. The Patriots led 30-18 at halftime.

The Patriots were up by as much as 20 in the second half, although the Texans outscored the Patriots 29-28 in the final half.