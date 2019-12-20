The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets placed eight players on the first team and 11 on the second team in the all-District 5-4A Division I football voting for the 2019 season.

Waco La Vega, which has won the District 5-4A Division I title two years in a row and won the 2018 state championship and reached the state final again this year, dominated the superlative awards, along with district runner-up Brownwood.

La Vega failed in its bid to capture a second consecutive 4A Division I football crown on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington — falling by a 42-28 margin to another powerhouse program, Carthage, which had won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017.

Coach Sterling Doty’s Yellow Jackets were 2-2 in district play, placing third among the five schools. They had a nine-game regular-season schedule and reached the second (area) playoff round, where they were eliminated by Argyle, 63-49, finishing with a 6-5 overall record.

By district rule, the honors team was withheld from publication until all the 5-4A teams were eliminated from the playoffs.

Trace Morrison, a 6-1, 175-pound SHS junior, had the distinction of being voted first-team all-district at three different positions — wide receiver, punter and place-kicker. He was also named second-team all-district at safety. Following his sophomore season in 2018, Morrison earned recognition from the Associated Press Sports Editors as a second-team all-state pick. He was also first-team all-district a year ago at inside receiver and punter.

The other Yellow Jackets who are first-team all-district selections are senior quarterback Kade Renfro, senior fullback Quentin Walker, senior tight end Asher Dittfurth, junior inside linebacker Colton Accomazzo and senior defensive tackle Daniel Luna. Walker was also first-team all-district in 2018. Renfro was also first-team all-district at quarterback in 2018 as a junior.

The second-team all-district players from SHS are running back Kason Philips, inside receiver and returner Gavin Rountree, along with offensive tackle Adrian Cervantes, center Caleb Smith, Walker at outside linebacker, Austin Stidham at defensive end, Caden Cowan and Cole Stanley at cornerback, and Coy Eakin as the defensive utility player. Philips was first-team all-district in 2018 as a defensive utility player, and Rountree was first-team all-district at wide receiver.

The honorable mention all-district picks for SHS are: Grayson Traweek, wide receiver-safety; Kreed Averhoff, defensive end-tight end; Harrison Barkley, linebacker; John Rex Haile, defensive end; Christian Martin, offensive line; Zach Ramos, defensive line.

“We are really pleased with the all-district picks that were voted on by our district coaches,” Doty said. “You can tell that our football team was respected by the other district coaching staffs. With the success our district had in the playoffs, it just shows what we already knew, that we have one of the best districts in the state.”

SHS FINAL STAT LEADERS

As a receiver, Morrison caught 37 passes for 720 yards and scored six touchdowns. His punting average for the season was 41.2 yards per kick, and he had a season-best 60-yarder. He scored 31 points as a place-kicker, making five of seven field goals (including a 50-yarder), and was successful on 16 of 21 extra point kicks. As a safety on defense, Morrison had 75 tackles (44 solo) and had a pair of quarterback sacks.

Renfro, who signed an NCAA Division I scholarship letter-of-intent on Wednesday to play football at Ole Miss, was a two-year starter at quarterback, and a three-year varsity letterman. In his senior season, Renfro passed for 2,372 yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 156 of 263 with 11 interceptions.

Walker caught two passes for 19 yards in 11 games, and ran the ball twice for five yards and one TD. As a linebacker, Walker notched a team-leading 108 tackles (including 46 solo), including three sacks.

Dittfurth caught five passes for 103 yards, an average gain of 20.6 yards.

Accomazzo recorded 99 tackles (39 solo), including 17 for a loss and six sacks.

Luna had 50 tackles (37 solo), including 15 stops behind the line and 1.5 sacks.

Philips led the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 941 yards and six touchdowns on 143 carries, in 10 games.

Rountree had 788 yards and six TDs receiving on 47 catches. As a returner, Rountree averaged 18 yards on four kickoffs and 9.2 on his five punt returns.

Stidham led the team in sacks, with 10, and recorded 75 tackles (44 solo) in all.

Caden Cowan had 34 tackles (16 solo).

Stanley recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) in eight games.

Eakin had 28 stops (14 solo) on defense.

Traweek caught 14 passes for 218 yards and one TD as a receiver. On defense, he led the team in interceptions with four, and had 31 tackles (19 solo).

Averhoff had 49 tackles (24 solo) including two sacks on defense.

Barkley had 16 tackles (10 solo) playing linebacker.

Haile, at defensive end, recorded 12 tackles (12 solo), including one sack.

Ramos had 21 tackles (11 solo), including half a sack.

All-District 5-4A Division I

Co-Most Valuable Players — Landry Kinne, La Vega and Elisha Cummings, La Vega.

Offensive MVP — Reede Rodgers, Brownwood.

Defensive MVP — Rowdee Gregory, Brownwood.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Ethan Pesina, Brownwood.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Major Bowden, China Spring.

Coach of the Year — Don Hyde, La Vega.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Kade Renfro, SHS; Andrew Huff, Brownwood.

Running back — Jar’Que Walton, La Vega.

Fullback — Quentin Walker, SHS.

Wide receiver — Trace Morrison, SHS; Malachi Wright, La Vega; Zach Strong, Brownwood.

Inside receiver — DeMicco Chambliss, La Vega; Adonis McCarty, Brownwood.

Tight end — Asher Dittfurth, SHS.

Tackle — Theo Bryant, Brownwood; Robert Allen, La Vega.

Guard — Damion Brown, La Vega; Brad Robinson, Brownwood.

Center — James Baggett, La Vega.

Punter — Trace Morrison, SHS.

Offensive Utility Player — K.J. Peoples, China Spring.

Returner — Major Bowden, China Spring.

Defense

Inside linebacker — Colton Accomazzo, SHS; La’Travius Johnson, La Vega.

Outside linebacker — DeMarquese Hayes, La Vega; Jordan Rogers, La Vega.

End — De’Treveon Thompson, La Vega; Theo Bryant, Brownwood.

Tackle — Daniel Luna, SHS; Venron Walker III, La Vega.

Cornerback — Marcus Willis, La Vega; Royshad Henderson, Brownwood; Jacob Kuligowski, China Spring.

Safety — Ara Rauls III, La Vega; Khyren Deal, Brownwood.

Defensive Utility Player — Keyon Reese, La Vega.

Place-kicker — Trace Morrison, SHS.

Snapper — Landon Harris, Brownwood.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Brayden Faulkner, China Spring.

Running back — Kason Philips, SHS; Emmanuel Abddallah, China Spring.

Fullback — Landon Harris, Brownwood.

Wide receiver — Jacob Kuligowski, China Spring; Isyah Campos, Brownwood.

Inside receiver — Gavin Rountree, SHS; Major Bowden, China Spring.

Tight end — Ivan Curl, La Vega.

Guard — Logan Davis, China Spring; Reggie Brown, La Vega; Jabril Powell, China Spring.

Center — Caleb Smith, SHS; Evan Hanson, Gatesville.

Punter — Aveyn Sarinana, Gatesville.

Offensive Utility Player — Tyler Godfrey, Gatesville.

Returner — Gavin Rountree, SHS.

Defense

Inside linebacker — Cooper Swanzy, Brownwood; Zach Bates, Gatesville; Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring.

Outside linebacker — Quentin Walker, SHS; Damion Jones, Brownwood.

Defensive end — Austin Stidham, SHS; RaeShawn Roberts, La Vega.

Defensive tackle — Braden Spivey, China Spring; Kris Hobbs, Brownwood.

Cornerback — Caden Cowan, SHS; Cole Stanley, SHS.

Safety — Trace Morrison, SHS; JaVon Iglehart, La Vega.

Defensive Utility Player — Coy Eakin, SHS.

Place-kicker — Ian Chavez, La Vega.

Snapper — Luke Gregory, Gatesville.

SHS HONORABLE MENTION

Grayson Traweek, WR-S; Kreed Averhoff, DE-TE; Harrison Barkley, LB; John Rex Haile, DE; Christian Martin, OL; Zach Ramos, DL.