The Stephenville Yellow Jackets boys soccer squad had its first preseason scrimmage on Tuesday at home at Lem Brock Field and lost by a 4-1 count to Kennedale.

Coach Taylor Smith’s Tigers got their lone goal from J.J. Saldana, off an assist from Jorge Gallegos.

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to have their second and final preseason scrimmage on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Abilene Wylie (varsity at 4 p.m.).

The Jackets will open the regular season playing in the Liberty Hill Showcase, a three-day event set to start on Jan. 4, hosted by Liberty Hill High School.

Their first regular-season single game is set for Jan. 10 at Bridgeport (7 p.m.).

After still another road game, Jan. 13 at Liberty Hill, the Jackets will be at home for the annual Knights of Columbus tournament, Jan. 17-18, at the Stephenville Soccer Complex on Mistletoe Drive.