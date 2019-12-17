Class 6A DII state final: Westlake (14-1) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1)

7 p.m. Saturday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Quarterback: Westlake senior Kirkland Michaux has shined since separating himself from a QB platoon before the seventh game of the season, and he seems to be peaking after throwing for a school-record seven touchdowns as well as 310 yards in last week’s 63-3 win over Katy Taylor. … Junior Eli Stowers, a dual-threat for Guyer who has pledged to Texas A&M, has thrown for 2,960 yards and rushed for another 1,152 yards while accounting for 47 total touchdowns.

Edge: Guyer

Other offense: Westlake runs for 176 yards a game, but a deep receiving corps led by Ryan Lindley (94 catches, 1,224 yards, 20 TDs) and recent California pledge Mason Mangum (61 catches, 957 yards, 13 TDs) triggers an offense that scores 48.7 points a game. … Guyer leaned heavily on workhorse RB Kaedric Cobbs (2,479 yards, 42 TDs rushing this season) and its offensive line in last week’s win 35-17 win over Spring Westfield, when Cobbs had 212 yards and four TDs on the ground.

Edge: Even

Defense: A blitz-heavy unit guided by coordinator Tony Salazar allows just 10 points a game while leaning on a deep line led by Brayden Duncan (70 tackles, 11 TFLs) as well as pair pair of veteran DBs in Leo Lowin and Sage Luther, the team’s two leading tacklers. … A fierce Guyer pass rush led by Devin Goree (12 sacks, 20 TFLs) has amassed 41 sacks and helps keep the pressure off a questionable secondary, which has been vulnerable for a team that has given up at least 30 points five times.

Edge: Westlake

Special teams: Senior David Leadbetter (10-12 FGs, 88-88 PATs) is the latest in a long line of elite Westlake kickers, and the Chaps’ coverage teams rarely have breakdowns ... The kicking game can get adventurous for a Guyer squad that rarely attempts field goals — the Wildcats are 1-2 on attempts for the year — and has converted just 58 of 73 PATs.

Edge: Westlake

Intangibles: Westlake is competing in its ninth state title game and seeking its second state championship, and sixth-year coach Todd Dodge hopes to secure his fifth state championship after winning four at Southlake Carroll in the 2000s. … Guyer has already won two state titles in its 14-year history under Coach John Walsh, but the Wildcats are 0-2 against a team coached by a Dodge; current Southlake Carroll coach Riley Dodge, Todd’s son, has won both of his games against Guyer.

Edge: Even

Thomas Jones