GLEN ROSE — After scorching San Antonio Lutheran High School by an 81-59 count behind 39 points from Skylar Stilwell late Thursday afternoon, the Stephenville Yellow Jackets fell to Wall in Saturday morning’s third-place game in the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament in Tiger Arena.

Stilwell’s 39 points in the pool play game against Lutheran was supported by 10 points from Grayson Traweek, eight each from Kyle Styron and Kelvin Ong, plus six apiece from Kendal Storrs and Trace Morrison.

In their night pool play game Friday, a 65-42 win over Hudson, the Jackets picked up 15 points from Traweek, eight from Stilwell and six from Morrison.

The top scorers for SHS in Saturday’s third-place game versus Wall were Traweek with 15 points, Morrison with six and Storrs with five.

Thursday’s pool play games (previously reported, in Saturday’s E-T), the Jackets opened with a 56-49 morning win over Keene, followed with a 56-42 decision over Gatesville.

Coach Bill Brooks’ 12-6 Yellow Jackets were scheduled to play on Tuesday (Dec. 17) at home in Gandy Gym against Lake Worth (varsity at 6:30 p.m.). After taking a Christmas break, the Jackets will return to action on Monday, Dec. 30 with a game at Aledo (varsity at 1:30 p.m.).