In their first preseason scrimmage, the defending Class 4A state soccer champion Stephenville High School Honeybees trounced Lorena on the road, 13-0.

Ciara Johnston scored four goals for coach Casey Weil’s Bees, while Gracie Bales recorded a team-high six assists.

Beatris Chavarria, Abby Harrison and Bales scored two goals apiece.

Claire Choate, Torri Cameron and Haleigh Beam each contributed one goal.

Harrison and Cameron each recorded two assists, and Brinkley Harlow, Choate and Johnston all had one assist.

The Honeybees are scheduled to have their next scrimmage at home on Tuesday (Dec. 17) at Lem Brock Field, taking on Abilene Cooper (varsity at 5 p.m.).

They are slated to open the regular season with a game in Kennedale on Jan. 7.

The SHS boys were scheduled to play their first preseason scrimmage on Tuesday (Dec. 17) at Kennedale (varsity at 6 p.m.).