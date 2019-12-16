The 11th-ranked Stephenville Honeybees earned third place Saturday in the Fredericksburg ISD girls basketball tournament with a 46-28 victory over Burnet.

The Honeybees, who improved to 14-4 overall, won four of their five games in the three-day tournament, which began Thursday. They are the No. 11 team in the state in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A girls rankings.

The Bees are scheduled to play their next game on Tuesday at Abilene Cooper (varsity at 6:30 p.m.). They will have a home game on Friday, Dec. 20 (varsity at 5:45 p.m.), playing host to Midlothian Heritage in Gandy Gym.

In Saturday’s third-place win over Burnet, Jaylee Matthews was the top scorer for SHS with 14 points. Mikayla Diaz and Jettie Funderburgh added eight points each for the Bees.

Earlier in the day they defeated Saint Dominic Savio Catholic High School, 69-45. Alee McClendon pumped in 24 points to lead the SHS offense, which closed out the contest with a 20-8 scoring advantage over the private school from Austin. Mikayla Diaz contributed 12 points, while Kassidy Nowak scored nine.

In their two pool play games on Friday, the Bees defeated Hutto, and followed that with a 51-28 afternoon victory over Lago Vista.

In the Friday morning matchup, the Bees jumped out to a 12-4 edge in the first quarter, and poured it on even more in the third quarter when they outscored Hutto 26-10. Kassidy Nowak and Alee McClendon paced the Bees on offense with 20 and 18 points, respectively. Matthews and Mikayla Diaz added nine each, and Funderburgh scored eight.

Against Lago Vista, McClendon was the top scorer with 12 points, and Nowak scored 10. The Bees held Lago Vista to just three points in the first quarter.

In Thursday’s two pool play games (reported in Saturday’s E-T), SHS posted a 41-30 win over Liberty Hill, which is ranked 20th in the state in Class 4A by the TABC, and lost a 49-44 decision to Mason, the 11th-ranked team in Class 2A.