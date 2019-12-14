KATY - The only thing as common as tears of joy flowing on Wimberley’s sidelines following a 56-43 win over Silsbee in a wild Class 4A Division I state semifinal were sighs of relief.

The Texans, who were up 49-16 with 90 seconds left in the third quarter, survived a frenetic comeback by a desperate Silsbee squad to qualify for their third state championship game. Wimberely, which won state titles in 2005 and 2011 under former head coach Weldon Nelms, will face three-time state finalist Pleasant Grove Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

But the road to the home of the Dallas Cowboys won’t likely match Friday’s state semifinal at Legacy Stadium when it comes to twists and turns.

“When you’ve coached 31 years like I have, you see some things, but this was something,” said Wimberley coach Doug Warren, the Texans’ seventh-year head coach who was an assistant on the 2011 championship team. “I watched these guys (Silsbee) on video, and I knew they wouldn’t quit. You don’t get to this round of the playoffs without fight. And they kept fighting.”

But so did Wimberley, especially after Silsbee closed the margin to 49-43 with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Raymond Foster to K’Drian Cartwright with 7 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game.

But that would be the last of five Silsbee touchdowns in the second half. Wimberley’s “Code Red” defense, which gave up 480 yards, forced a pair of fumbles on the final two Tiger drives to help preserve the win. The first of the fumble recoveries led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Moses Wray with 2:25 left in the game, which all but sealed the win.

“We knew they’d come back from a deficit like that,” said Wimberley defensive lineman Carson Minnix, who forced a fumble with a jarring hit on Foster on the game’s final drive. “We kind of let up, but we stayed confident. We all thought we’d win. We just had to do what we needed to win.

“The commitment, the devotion these guys have. It’s a special group, and we’ve always believed in ourselves.”

Everyone in the stadium believed that Wimberley would cruise to the championship game after a dominant first half. A quick-strike Texan attack had two touchdown drives of just one play before the break while rolling to a 28-3 lead late in the second quarter. Silsbee scored on a hook-and-ladder play just before halftime, but Wimberley squashed any Tiger momentum by recovering a fumble for a touchdown on the second-half kickoff.

But that’s when the game turned really crazy. Foster, who threw for a career-high 305 yards, connected with Chris Martin for a 46-yard touchdown pass. Wimberley quarterback Cooper McCollum answered that quick strike with a pair of touchdown passes, but Silsbee’s Draylin Taylor countered with a 95-yard kickoff return and a touchdown run.

But much like he did Tiger defenders, McCollum shrugged off the anxious moments that accompanied the Silsbee comeback.

“I wasn’t scared,” McCollum said. “I know who we are, and I knew we’d execute when it mattered the most.”

McCollum ended the game with 331 yards passing, five touchdowns and plenty of poise befitting his role as senior captain.

“I saw a lot of tears from my teammates, and I was trying to hold back my tears,” he said. “I think I did pretty well. To be honest, I don’t even know what’s happening right now. This doesn’t seem real, but it seems amazing.”