The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets opened pool play in the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament on Thursday with a pair of basketball victories.

In their first game in Glen Rose, Skylar Stilwell poured in 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded five assists to pace coach Bill Brooks’ Yellow Jackets to a 56-49 victory over Keene. Also in that game, Kyle Styron scored 11 points for SHS, while Calvin Darby notched six and Grayson Traweek had five.

The second game of the day for SHS was a 56-42 win over Gatesville, in which the Jackets jumped to a 23-4 advantage going into the second quarter. Stilwell led in scoring with 18, while Traweek added 10 and Brady Morton scored nine. Will Boyd led the Jackets in rebounding, with six.

The Glen Rose tournament continues through Saturday evening.

The Yellow Jackets (10-5 on the season) were scheduled to play on Friday (Dec. 13) at 5 p.m. (vs. Lutheran High School) and again at 7:40 p.m. (vs. Hudson).

The championship game for the Gold Division (Class 4A schools or smaller) is set for 2:20 p.m. today (Saturday, Dec. 14). The Silver Division’s championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, both in Tiger Arena (some other matches will be played in the GRHS Red Gym).

In their game played on Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets lost on the road to Benbrook by a 55-50 margin.