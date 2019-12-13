The 15th-ranked Stephenville High School Honeybees, competed in pool play Thursday against two other state-ranked squads as they kicked off the three-day Fredericksburg ISD Girls Basketball Tournament.

Also, on Tuesday at home in Gandy Gym the Honeybees posted a non-district victory over Gatesville, 55-41.

Three Honeybees scored in double figures in that game — Alee McClendon with 15, Jettie Funderburgh with 13 and Kassidy Nowak with 10.

The Honeybees opened their pool play in Fredericksburg Thursday morning with a 41-30 victory over Liberty Hill, which came into the tournament at No. 2 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.

In their evening pool play game Thursday, the SHS girls lost to 11th-ranked Class 2A Mason, 49-44.

In the win over Liberty Hill, Mikayla Diaz led the Bees in scoring with 10. Jaylee Matthews was next with eight, and Jade Wilson and Nowak each scored seven.

Against Mason, Funderburgh led the offensive attack with 16 points. Matthews, Nowak and McClendon contributed seven points each.

The Honeybees (10-4 after the Mason game) were scheduled to play Hutto (10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13) and Lago Vista (3 p.m. on Friday) in pool play. Today (Saturday, Dec. 14) at noon, the Bees will play Austin’s St. Dominic Savio Catholic School.

The results of the round robin contests will determine the matchups Saturday afternoon, with games starting at 2:30, 4 and 5:30.

The Honeybees will play on Tuesday at Abilene Cooper (varsity at 6:30 p.m.). They will be playing at home at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 against Midlothian Heritage, which is the school Hodges was coaching before he took the SHS job.