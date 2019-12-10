Stephenville High School senior volleyball player Karlee Easterling has been voted onto the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s (TGCA) Class 4A all-state volleyball team for the 2019 season.

Also, the TGCA Class 4A academic all-state list includes four members of the SHS unit — Gabie Lucero, Salette Rios, Easterling and team manager Scout Tassione. All four are seniors.

In addition, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) academic all-state teams have been announced, with Rios, Lucero, Easterling and Tassione making second-team all-state.

Easterling, who played the setter position for the Honeybees, led coach Shay Douglas’s Honeybees in both assists and service aces, and she was fourth in digs. Her total of 673 was 79 more than the next teammate on that list. She had eight more aces than the runner-up in that category.

Lucero, who was an all-state selection last year as a junior, led the Honeybees in 2019 in digs, with 580. Rios was next in that category, with 479, and was also second on the team in aces, with 35.

Douglas coached the Honeybees to the Class 4A regional quarterfinal playoff round, one step short of the regional tournament. The Bees, ranked 15th in the state in the final TGCA regular-season rankings, were eliminated by sixth-ranked Argyle on Nov. 12.

The District 7-4A champion Bees finished the season with a 35-10 record. In the district voting, Easterling was named Setter of the Year while Lucero was Defensive Player of the Year and Rios was a first-team all-district selection.

Two other all-state teams, the Texas Volleyball Coaches Association and the Texas Sports Writers Association, have yet to be announced.