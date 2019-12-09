The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets swept through all four of their opponents to win the three-day Dublin High School boys basketball tournament, including a 66-50 victory over Dublin’s Lions in Saturday’s championship game.

Another highlight for coach Bill Brooks’ 8-4 Yellow Jackets was their 57-56 triumph over rival Brownwood, in a semifinal matchup that gives a preview of what may come when those two teams square off in district play, Jan. 21 in Stephenville and Feb. 7 in Brownwood.

The leading scorers for SHS in the title match versus Dublin, Grayson Traweek and Skylar Stilwell, each with 18 points. Trace Morrison was next, with 11 points.

Stilwell poured in a game-high 32 points in the win over Brownwood, while Kendal Storrs and Traweek contributed nine and seven points, respectively.

Thursday’s pool play games (reported in Saturday’s E-T) for SHS in Dublin were won by margins of 59-47 over Breckenridge, and 76-33 over Hamilton.

“We played pretty good defense, which is something we have emphasized from the start,” Brooks said of the Jackets’ tournament play overall. “For the most part, we shot the ball well, which is one of our strengths — and it’s always fun to beat Brownwood. We do have a lot more to work on, but we have time before district starts (Jan. 17 at Godley).

The Jackets’ next contest was scheduled to be Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Benbrook (varsity at 8 p.m.). They are scheduled to play in the Glen Rose High School boys tournament, this Thursday through Saturday. The Yellow Jackets’ first game Thursday will be at 9 a.m. versus Keene, and their second game that day will be against Gatesville at 1 p.m. Their Friday games are set for 5 p.m. against Lutheran and 7:40 p.m. against Hudson.