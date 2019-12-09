THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Glenn

The Grizzlies (9-1) continued their hot start to the season with a 4-1 week. They opened with a 52-47 loss to Leander High, then won the Marble Falls Tournament with wins over Liberty Hill (65-64), East View (74-57), San Antonio Edison (46-35) and Copperas Cove (59-46). Glenn coach Byron Harkless said Jaylen Thompson (see below) Robbie Marshall, Trae’Shaun Leak and Jarvis Henderson all played well, while post players David Kra and Matthew Turner were solid in rim protection. Marshall earned a selection to the all-tournament team.

Player of the Week: Jaylen Thompson, Glenn

Thompson, a junior, continued his early-season scoring binge by setting a school record with 40 points in the win over East View. He was named to the all-tournament team, and Harkless noted he would have been the tournament MVP if they named one.

The rest of the district

Weiss (6-5) had a good performance from Princeton “PJ” Humphries at the Cedar Creek Tournament as he earned all-tournament honors and is averaging more than 12 points per game. … Pflugerville (4-9) went 3-3 on the week, taking wins at the South San Antonio Tournament over Brenham, Eagle Pass and El Paso High. Panthers coach David Raigosa said Tyler Hadnot continues to score and that Brandon Foster is finding his groove. All nine of Pflugerville’s losses are to Class 6A schools. … Cedar Park (6-3) has been paced this season in scoring by Jacob Hester, according to coach Blake Brown. … Connally (1-8) got a 58-56 win over Vista Ridge in the Jack Frost Tournament in Georgetown as Breion Powell scored 34 points. Powell earned all-tournament honors, and Cougars coach Bradley Washington noted Keonus Moore is also playing well. … Rouse (5-6) went 3-2 at the CCCA Tournament in Corpus Christi with wins over Corpus Christi King, San Antonio Breckenridge and Santa Rosa. Raiders coach Shane Krause said Bryce Jefferson has stepped up on both ends of the court for Rouse.

District play starts Dec. 20

Teams have another week or so of non-district contests and tournaments before the District 17-5A openers on Dec. 20. District play will then resume Jan. 7 after the holiday break and holiday tournaments.