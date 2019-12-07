DUBLIN — The Brownwood Lions split their final two games at the Dublin basketball tournament over the weekend, which resulted in a third-place finish.

“With only two practices and missing some players at key positions, I'm pretty satisfied with the outcome,” said Lions head coach Nadir Dalleh. “We need practice time and that starts Monday.”

The Lions' four-game win streak was snapped with a 57-56 loss to Stephenville Friday, as the Yellow Jackets advanced to the championship game.

Brownwood played the game without starting point guard Isyah Campos and was also plagued by 1 of 8 shooting from the free throw line.

The Lions trailed 10-8 after one quarter, led 30-25 halftime and took a 44-40 lead into the fourth period, where Stephenville (7-4) owned a 17-12 scoring advantage.

John Wilhelm led Brownwood with 19 points, with 17 coming in the second half, followed by Zach Strong with 14 points, A.J. McCarty with nine, Brandon Hamrick with seven, Beau Bronniman with five and Josh Baucom with two points.

Skylar Stilwell led Stephenville with 29 points and Grayson Traweek added nine.

Brownwood bounced back with a 58-50 victory over Crawford in Saturday's third-place game.

The Lions led 17-11 through one frame, 31-24 at the half, and 50-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bronniman's 19-point effort sparked the offense followed by a dozen points from both Wilhelm and Strong, seven from McCarty, three from Cooper Swanzy, and two points apiece from Hamrick and Drew Huff.

The Lions (6-2) will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at San Angelo Lake View.