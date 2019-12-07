GEORGETOWN-- The Connally boys basketball team won’t be entering District 17-5A winless.

The Cougars (1-7) forced nine fourth-quarter turnovers and used a 5-0 run to start the final eight minutes to gain their first lead of the day at the Jack Frost Tournament on Friday to beat Vista Ridge (1-8) 58-56 at Robertson Center on the Southwestern University campus.

"Feels good to get the win," said junior guard Jesse Lane, who hit a 3-pointer and went 7-of-8 from the free throw line in the final quarter to score all of his 10 points in the final frame.

It was a day of comebacks for the Cougars, who opened Friday against Lake Travis on the wrong end of a 15-0 run and trailed 40-15 before closing the game on a 22-7 run in a 47-37 loss.

The morning game helped them in the final and 48th pool-play contest over the first two days of the Jack Frost Tournament.

That and their press.

While Vista Ridge, who earlier in the day lost to San Antonio Stevens 71-42, employed a half-court trapping defense that fell into a 2-3 zone, Connally stuck to its man-to-man for three quarters and found itself down five at halftime and four heading into the fourth quarter. Then the press came out.

"One of the obvious advantages we have is our speed and athleticism," Connally coach Bradley Washington said.

Washington noted that using the press not only created the turnovers but prevented the Rangers from setting up their defense, which was starting to dictate the game late in the third quarter.

Vista Ridge was overwhelmed and saw its lead evaporate within a minute and a half of the fourth quarter.

From there, Lane kept the Cougars lead intact at the line, building it to six on two different occasions. Meanwhile, Vista Ridge and Connally begin trading turnovers in the final minutes using their defensive schemes.

Breion Powell scored six of his game-high 34 points in the deciding minutes and, like Lane, was near automatic from the line, shooting 9-for-11 from the stripe.

"We shoot them every day in practice, and if they miss, they run," Washington said with a smile as his team shot 18-for-25 overall from the line.

The Rangers weren’t just keeping Powell and the Cougars at bay for most of the first three quarters. They led by as many as seven points in the first half. Braedyn Dawes scored 18 points in the first half and 25 for the game.

Both teams will enter district play next week, with the Rangers opening the slate with McNeil, which lost to Smithson Valley on Friday, 42-37. Connally, a regional finalist a year ago, will kick off the second season with a Pflugerville team on Dec. 10 that has had a similar slow start with the tough preseason schedule.

"(Pflugerville coach David Raigosa) does a great job with those guys, and it’ll be a dog fight," Washington said.