Tarleton Baseball will have a new-look schedule with the expansion of the Lone Star Conference that will feature a 50-game schedule with only conference games.

Under first-year head coach Aaron Meade, the Texans will now have a closed schedule with 14 teams in the LSC. The LSC added seven baseball schools when the conference merged with the Heartland. The Texans will play seven series at home and six on the road with all but two series being four games across a Friday-Sunday schedule for a 1-2-1 series format.

"Well, I'd like to thank the Lone Star Conference for taking the scheduling off my plate in year one. They took care of this year for me," said Meade. "The Lone Star Conference has always been one of the top baseball conferences in the country. With the addition of the new schools, it makes a great conference even better and we have to be ready to compete every week - especially with every game being a conference game. We have a talented group of guys and I'm excited to get to work with this team."

The Texans will open the season on the road at UT Tyler on Jan. 31 for a three-game series at Irwin Field. UT Tyler won the 2018 NCAA Division III National Championship and is in its first year as an NCAA Division II institution and a member of the Lone Star Conference.

The home opener will take place on Feb. 7-9 for a three-game series against UT Permian Basin.

The Texans will host six other series in 2020: Arkansas-Fort Smith (Feb. 14-16); Oklahoma Christian (Feb. 28-March 1); Lubbock Christian (March 13-15); St. Edward's (March 27-29); Texas A&M-Kingsville (April 9-11); and Texas A&M International (April 24-26).

Outside of UT Tyler, the Texans will travel to five other universities for road series: Eastern New Mexico (Feb. 21-23); Cameron (March 6-8); West Texas A&M (March 20-22); St. Mary's (April 3-5); and Angelo State (April 17-19).