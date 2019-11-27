Texas Tech linebacker Xavier Benson will have two full years of college under his belt before he turns 20 on May 15. He’s young, even for a redshirt freshman.

But opportunity knocked early for him with the Red Raiders having a need at outside linebacker, so the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Texarkana Pleasant Grove has started nine games this season.

“I’m 19, the youngest one on defense on the field, youngest starter, youngest on the team captains council, so I’m still learning,” Benson said recently. “It’s a process, but I’m happy that I was given an opportunity to be in the position I’m in.

“I know I’m not the biggest. I know I’m not the strongest. I know I’m not the fastest. But I’ll work one of the hardest, and I know I’m smart when it comes to on-the-field type stuff.”

Benson is seeing a season’s worth of exposure to college football pay off in November with three of his four most productive games. He made six tackles at West Virginia and eight tackles apiece against TCU and Kansas State. That’s given him 48 for the season, fourth most on the team.

“Xavier Benson has really, probably since the West Virginia game, had three, I feel like, really good football games,” defensive coordinator Keith Patterson said Monday. “You’re talking about a young kid that’s a redshirt freshman has been dual training for three different positions over the course of the past three weeks, and to be able to go out and perform the way he has, I’ve been very proud of him.”

Benson has an added layer of comfort that most college athletes don’t. Though he played high school football nearly 500 miles from Texas Tech, his parents moved from Texarkana to Lubbock last fall as well.

“It helps me out a lot,” Benson said, “because college football life, especially being a student-athlete, it takes a toll on your mind. Trying to do everything, it’s hard. So when you have somebody you can talk to face to face that you love, and they know you better than anybody because they’ve raised you your whole life, it helps a lot.”

Byron Benson is a retired chef, Jacqueline Benson a psychologist at a prison.

Fortunately for Xavier Benson, retired chefs don’t just stop cooking.

“I love coming home,” Benson said. “He always has something good on the table.

“My favorite thing he makes is his gumbo or his pasta, because he takes his time with all the stuff. He’ll take a day and a half, or hours and hours, but it tastes really good.”

Benson was born in Dallas and actually was an elementary school classmate of Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson, one of his best friends on the team. He moved to Rockwall for his sixth-grade year and to Texarkana for junior high and high school.

He helped Texarkana Pleasant Grove win the Class 4A Division II state championship two years ago.

Benson was talented enough to play both ways -- he caught five touchdown passes his senior year playing tight end -- and athletic enough to do backflips. The latter is something he learned around age 11.

“In high school,” Benson said, “we did a thing where the seniors would line up -- the leaders would line up on like the 50 -- and we would do a little chant, and every chant, I would do a backflip. I haven’t broken it out here. I should really break it out.”

Benson hasn’t made a lot of splashy plays that call for a backflip celebration yet. He has three tackles for loss and one sack. But he’s laid a foundation this season and shown he can catch on quickly to college defense concepts.

Butkus Award finalist Jordyn Brooks has said improving his weekday preparation -- studying the game plan, watching video -- is the main reason for his stellar senior year. That’s rubbed off on Benson, who said his preparation also has gotten better.

When Brooks missed time recently with an upper-body injury, it precipitated a shuffling among the other linebackers. Benson has trained at both the weak- and strong-side linebacker spots and at spur, the hybrid safety-outside linebacker position.

When Brooks missed the last three quarters against TCU, Adam Beck, Riko Jeffers and Benson made 12, 11 and eight tackles, respectively.

“To watch Riko and Xavier completely shift to another position,” Patterson said, “and then put Beck in there at (strong-side) linebacker, who he had been training at spur, it was very impressive to watch their performance and how they competed, and they carried that right over. It bodes well for a bright future.”