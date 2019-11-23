Vandegrift had been the picture of perfection this season.

Undefeated, the Vipers used a dominant defense and balanced offensive attack to run through District 13-6A and rode quarterback Dru Dawson’s arm during a fourth-quarter comeback in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

But Vandegrift coach Drew Sanders knew his team would have to play nearly flawless football to keep their season alive Friday when it hosted Klein Collins in the area round.

That didn’t happen.

The Vipers turned the ball over three times in the first half and could never establish a running game while the Tigers dominated both lines of scrimmage and rushed for 341 yards during a 28-14 win at Monroe Memorial Stadium.

“Offensively, to turn the ball over like we did in the first half, we just can’t overcome that against a good team like Klein Collins,” Sanders said. “We can overcome that against some teams, but not against a good team.”

Braelon Bridges rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers (11-1), who only attempted six passes during the game while averaging nearly 6.5 yards a carry.

“(Bridges) is special,” Sanders said. “I knew we’d have a hard time with him. Leading up to the game, I was very concerned about him. He just has a burst that we don’t have.”

Completely shutting down Vandegrift’s rushing attack — the Vipers ended the game with 12 yards on 15 attempts — Klein Collins forced Vandegrift (11-1) into being a one-dimensional offense.

Dru Dawson threw for 217 yards, but spent most of the game under pressure, and a good chunk of his yards came in the fourth quarter with Vandegrift trailing 28-0.

“We knew coming in that they outweighed us on the lines, and that gets you at times,” Sanders said. “They were able to get (blocks) of us and we couldn’t get off, and on defense they were able to control gaps with three guys. It’s hard to move the ball on a team like that. Their lines are elite, their running back is elite and they’re a good team.”

Following an interception on Vandegrift’s opening possession that set the Tigers up at the Viper 33, Bridges scored on Klein Collins’ first offensive play.

He reached the end zone again from the 4 later in the first quarter, then Tigers quarterback Colby Powers had a 19-yard touchdown run in the second to give Klein Collins a 21-0 lead at the break.

Bridges capped off a 75-yard scoring drive to open the second half with a 6-yard run as the Tigers entered the fourth ahead 28-0.

Dawson hit Blake Youngblood on a 9-yard touchdown pass and Nathan Andrade crossed the goal line from the 5 for the Vipers in the final frame.

The current Vandegrift senior class marks the first to spend their entire high school career in Class 6A, as the Vipers moved up from Class 5A in 2016, and Sanders said he would always remember them for what they accomplished.

“I’m proud of our fight and especially proud of our seniors,” Sanders said. “These guys have led us into Class 6A and done a great job. It’s tough to move from Class 5A to 6A, and for us to go undefeated in district play two years in a row, these guys have done an amazing job.”