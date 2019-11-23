The beat goes on for the Tascosa Rebels, at least similar to what it did last year at this point.

For the second straight year Friday night, Tascosa faced an Arlington team in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. And for the second straight year the Rebels came out on top, winning a 45-37 shootout at Wichita Falls.

What may be a little different for the Rebels (9-3) is the featured role of Joseph Plunk. The Tascosa quarterback has proven to be a master at running the flexbone in his second full year at the helm of it, and the formula continues to be a winner.

Plunk ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries, his second game over 200 yards in the last three weeks. It was another fairly typical Tascosa offensive performance, as the Rebels ran for 360 yards.

Tascosa held Bowie (8-4) scoreless in the third quarter, which ultimately made the difference.

Tascosa 14 10 14 7 - 45

Arlington Bowie 14 7 0 16 - 37

Class 5A Division I

Amarillo High falls to Colleyville Heritage: Amarillo High’s hot streak finally came to an end in Abilene, as Colleyville Heritage answered an early Amarillo High touchdown with 24 unanswered points and cruised to a 31-17 victory.

The Sandies (9-3) looked as if they could keep up their host streak against Heritage (8-4), jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on quarterback Will Maynard’s 26-yard scoring run. But that was one of the few real offensive highlights for Amarillo High, who had only 257 yards of offense.

Isaac Shabay tied the game with a 9-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Shabay rushed for a game-high 157 yards on 19 carries.

That began a 24-0 run which carried into the third quarter when the Sandies railed 24-7. Maynard hit Cayden Phillips on a 21-yard scoring pass to cut it to 24-14, but the Sandies got no closer.

Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo High 17

Amarillo High 7 0 7 3 — 17

Colleyville 7 7 10 7 — 31

First quarter

AHS— Will Maynard 26 run (A.J. Villar kick)

CH—Isaac Shabay 9 run (Chase Allen kick)

Second quarter

CH—A.J. Smith 1 run (Allen kick)

Third quarter

CH—Allen 29 FG

CH—Braxton Ash 9 run (Allen kick)

AHS—Cayden Phillips 21 pass from Maynard (Villar kick)

Fourth quarter

CH—Hogan Wassom 11 pass from Smith (Allen kick)

AHS—Villar 28 FG

AHS CH

First downs 12 25

Rushing 76 268

Passing 181 178

Total 257 446

C-A-I 11-24-1 20-33-0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 1-5 13-135

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing—AHS: Maynard 10-32, Blake Bedwell 5-28, Taevon Hood 7–16. CH: Shabay 19-157, Ash 23-111, Mason Murdock 3-12.

Passing—AHS: Maynard 11-23-1-181, Peyton Connor 0-1. CH: Smith 20-33-0-178.

Receiving—AHS: Phillips 4-87, Davin Lemmons 4-67, Thomas Terrell 1-20, Connor 1-5, Hood 1-4. CH: Shabay 8-59, Chad Turner 7-47.

Class 3A Division I

Bushland 34, Whitesboro 10

Whitesboro 0 3 7 0 - 10

Bushland 14 0 13 8 - 34

B - Jared Thomas 11 run (Baylor Gillispie kick)

B - Skyler Jaco 40 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick)

W - Jeffery Arita- Rosa FG 34

W - Tryston Gaines 48 pass from Cade Acker (Jorge Montes kick)

B - Thomas 2 run (Gillispie kick)

B - JJake Orcutt 8 pass from Thomas (kick failed)

B - Jaylin Marshall 41 pass from Thomas (Gillespie kick)

Whitesboro Bushland

First downs 12 21

Rushing 113 132

Passing 129 219

Total yards 242 351

C-A-I 9-19-3 16-22-1

Penalties-yards 4-51 8-60

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1