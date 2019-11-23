REGION I AREA ROUND
Friday’s Results
CLASS 6A, DIVISION I
Arlington Martin 71, Odessa Permian 28
Southlake Carroll 37, De Soto 15
CLASS 6A, DIVISION II
Amarillo Tascosa 45, Arlington Bowie 37
CLASS 5A, DIVISION I
Birdville 41, Monterey 23
Abilene Cooper 35, Azle 28
Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 17
CLASS 5A, DIVISION II
Lubbock-Cooper 49, El Paso Burges 7
Randall 35, Canutillo 14
Wichita Falls 42, El Paso Parkland 14
CLASS 4A, DIVISION II
Estacado 40, Graham 21
Greenwood 36, Aubrey 16
Glen Rose 63, Pecos 42
Iowa Park 42, Dalhart 23
CLASS 3A, DIVISION I
Wall 35, Shallowater 20
Pilot Point 51, Slaton 0
Bushland 34, Whitesboro 10
CLASS 3A, DIVISION II
Abernathy 50, Childress 14
Canadian 49, Coahoma 14
Cisco 54, Crane 21
CLASS 2A, DIVISION I
Post 28, Ozona 0
Stinnett West Texas 56, Seymour 26
Sundown 45, Lindsay 21
CLASS 2A, DIVISION II
Vega 55, Sudan 14
Gruver 59, Van Horn 26
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
CLASS 1A, DIVISION I
McLean 54, Spur 8
White Deer 80, Ira 50
Region II
Borden County 72, Balmorhea 24
CLASS 1A, DIVISION II
Motley County 60, Anton 13
Groom 54, Whitharral 8
Region II
Jayton 72, Grandfalls-Royalty 32
Blackwell 46, Throckmorton 0
TAPPS
DIVISION III
Lubbock Christian High 56, Flower Mound Coram Deo 34
Thursday’s Results
Area Round
CLASS 4A, DIVISION I
Dumas 23, Seminole 15
CLASS 3A, DIVISION I
Brock 55, Denver City 14
CLASS 2A, DIVISION I
Hawley 44, New Deal 13
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
CLASS 1A, DIVISION I
Rankin 76, Ropes 30
Saturday’s Games
Area Round
CLASS 5A, DIVISION I
Coronado vs. Denton Ryan at Abilene Christian University, 3 p.m.
CLASS 2A, DIVISION II
Ralls vs. Wink at PlainsCapital Park/Lowrey Field, 3 p.m.
TAPPS
6 MAN, DIVISION III
Kingdom Prep vs. Bulverde Living Rock Academy in Blackwell, 3 p.m.
STATEWIDE PLAYOFF SCORES
By The Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region II Area
Prosper 45, Mesquite 18
The Woodlands 34, Cypress Woods 28, 3OT
Region III Area
Galena Park North Shore 58, Pearland Dawson 35
Katy 27, Cypress Fairbanks 14
Katy Tompkins 30, Cypress Falls 27
Region IV Area
Weslaco 41, McAllen Memorial 34
Class 6A Division II
Region II Area
Dallas Jesuit 27, Longview 25
Hewitt Midway 38, McKinney 27
Klein Collins 28, Austin Vandegrift 14
Region III Area
Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Beaumont West Brook 35
Region IV Area
Austin Westlake 24, San Antonio Brennan 6
Edinburg Vela 45, Eagle Pass 21
Weslaco East 24, McAllen Rowe 10
Class 5A Division I
Region II Area
Frisco Independence 45, Texarkana Texas 30
Region IV Area
San Antonio Harlan 34, Victoria West 14
Class 5A Division II
Region II Area
Ennis 17, Burleson Centennial 13
Frisco 18, Dallas South Oak Cliff 0
Region III Area
Fort Bend Marshall 32, A&M Consolidated 27
Region IV Area
Boerne-Champion 42, Port Lavaca Calhoun 32
Class 4A Division I
Region II Area
Waco La Vega 35, Celina 13
Region III Area
Carthage 55, Lumberton 17
Crandall 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
Midlothian Heritage 26, Navasota 14
Palestine 19, Huffman Hargrave 14
Region IV Area
Liberty Hill 66, La Feria 7
Needville 62, Boerne 24
Class 4A Division II
Region II Area
Gilmer 56, Fairfield 14
Sunnyvale 28, Mexia 17
Waco Connally 54, Longview Spring Hill 14
Region III Area
Giddings 35, Hamshire-Fannett 7
Region IV Area
Geronimo Navarro 42, Rio Hondo 13
Rockport-Fulton 56, Hondo 25
Wimberley 63, Raymondville 35
Class 3A Division I
Region II Area
Winnsboro 28, San Antonio Madison 20
Region III Area
Grandview 43, East Chambers 29
Whitney 27, Franklin 7
Region IV Area
Columbus 21, Universal City Randolph 16
George West 12, Edna 3
Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Marion 7
Class 3A Division II
Region II Area
Gunter 27, Clifton 14
Holliday 17, Palmer 14
Lexington 28, WF City View 7
Rogers 46, Jacksboro 14
Region III Area
Bells 14, Elysian Fields 6
Omaha Pewitt 55, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24
Region IV Area
Comfort 28, Stockdale 7
East Bernard 41, Natalia 7
Ganado 23, CC London 16
Poth 23, El Maton Tidehaven 7
Class 2A Division I
Region II Area
Bogata Rivercrest 28, De Leon 19
Valley View 41, Italy 20
Region III Area
Groveton 55, Big Sandy 27
Harleton 39, Price Carlisle 27
Region IV Area
Holland 57, Three Rivers 0
Mason 41, Weimar 8
Shiner 55, Hearne 0
Class 2A Division II
Region II Area
Wellington 50, Christoval 22
Wheeler 65, Eldorado 13
Windthorst 24, Albany 20
Region III Area
Grapeland 54, Cumby 22
Mart 53, Detroit 0
Muenster 42, Lovelady 6
Region IV Area
Falls City 41, Chilton 7
Flatonia 35, La Pryor 24
Granger 55, Bruni 15
Class 1A Six-Man Division I
Region III Regional
Blum 36, Gilmer Union Hill 16
Saint Jo 52, Avalon 22
Region IV Regional
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 66, May 62
Jonesboro 46, Eden 36
Class 1A Six-Man Division II
Region IV Regional
Oakwood 60, Blanket 20
Richland Springs 34, Calvert 29
TAIAO Division I
Semifinal
SA FEAST 54, Williamson County Home School 40
Tribe Consolidated 70, Fort Worth THESA 7
TAPPS 6-Man Division I
Regional
Dallas Lakehill 45, Lucas Christian 0
TAPPS Division I
Regional
Plano John Paul II 49, FW Nolan 15
TAPPS Division II
Regional
Austin Regents 34, Houston Lutheran South 13
Grapevine Faith 21, Dallas Christian 17
Houston Second Baptist 21, Victoria St. Joseph 0
TAPPS Division III
Regional
Boerne Geneva 21, Bay Area Christian 16
Colleyville Covenant 28, Arlington Pantego Christian 20
The Woodlands Christian 49, Austin TSD 21
TAPPS Division IV
Regional
FW Lake Country 34, Tomball Rosehill 7
Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Woodlands Legacy Prep 12